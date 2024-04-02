BCC Research Reveals Top Ten Suppliers of Synthetic Biology Technology in 2024

Explore the exciting world of synthetic biology, where breakthroughs in DNA sequencing and genome editing tools like CRISPR/Cas9 are paving the way for revolutionary advancements. With growing interest and investment from countries worldwide, synthetic biology promises sustainable solutions and transformative applications across industries.

BOSTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Top Ten Suppliers of Synthetic Biology Technology is estimated to increase from $35.5 billion in 2023 to $59.2 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the synthetic biology industry, focusing on 10 key companies and the driving forces behind their success. It segments the market based on product types, including enabling products, biologic components, integrated systems, and enabled products. Additionally, the market is categorized by industry applications such as R&D tools, diagnostics/pharmaceuticals, agriculture, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, and others. For each segment, the report delves into the current market landscape as of 2022, assessing product offerings, market size, drivers, and competitor analysis. Furthermore, it provides forecasts for 2028, allowing stakeholders to anticipate future trends and opportunities in the synthetic biology sector.

The application of synthetic biology in creating microorganisms capable of producing milk and egg proteins presents a groundbreaking solution to sustainable food production. By genetically modifying yeast and bacteria cells, these organisms can be transformed into efficient protein factories, offering alternatives to traditional dairy and egg farming methods. Yeast-derived milk and bacterial/yeast-produced egg proteins address environmental concerns and cater to the rising demand for plant-based and environmentally friendly food options. This innovation not only revolutionizes the food industry but also aligns with global sustainability goals. The report on the Top Ten Suppliers of Synthetic Biology Technology aims to inform a diverse audience, including biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in drug discovery and vaccine development, energy sector players, cosmetic companies, healthcare professionals such as genetic engineers and computational biologists, academic researchers, pharmaceutical entities, advocacy organizations, government health bodies, and individuals interested in staying updated on the latest advancements in synthetic biology and its applications in product development.

Explore the full report on the burgeoning Top Ten Suppliers of Synthetic Biology Technology for comprehensive insights and forecasts – click here to Learn More.

Top Ten Suppliers of Synthetic Biology Technology Market Drivers

Increasing Scope of Synthetic Biology in Healthcare Applications: Synthetic biology has emerged as a promising avenue within healthcare, with applications spanning drug discovery, personalized medicine, and gene therapies. Companies are leveraging this technology to engineer innovative therapeutic molecules, biosensors, and diagnostic tools, enabling targeted interventions and more effective disease management.

Increasing Demand for Food Safety and Security: With the global population steadily increasing, ensuring food safety and security has become paramount. Synthetic biology plays a crucial role by enhancing crop yield, developing disease-resistant plants, and improving livestock health. Companies are actively engaged in bioengineering crops with enhanced nutritional content and prolonged shelf life to meet these growing challenges.

DNA Read, Write, and Edit Technologies: Advancements in DNA sequencing, synthesis, and editing technologies are driving the growth of synthetic biology. Tools like CRISPR/Cas9 enable precise genome editing, empowering researchers to modify genes for desired traits. Companies are investing in these technologies to accelerate research and product development efforts.

Growing Role of Designer Organisms: Synthetic biology enables the creation of custom-designed organisms tailored to specific functions. These designer organisms can produce biofuels, enzymes, and other valuable compounds, offering solutions to environmental challenges and industrial needs. Companies are harnessing this potential to drive innovation in various sectors.

Speeding up of Commercialization Pathways: Synthetic biology streamlines the development and commercialization of bioproducts through rapid prototyping, automation, and standardized parts. Agile approaches adopted by companies facilitate faster product iterations, allowing innovations to reach the market swiftly.

Growth in Synthetic Biology Foundries: Synthetic biology foundries serve as collaborative hubs for research and development, providing access to shared resources, expertise, and standardized biological parts. Companies leverage these facilities to accelerate their projects, benefiting from collective knowledge and infrastructure.

Increasing Research and Development Investment by Pharma Companies: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly recognizing the potential of synthetic biology and investing in research and development efforts. Collaborations between industry giants and synthetic biology startups drive innovation in the development of novel therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics, promising advancements in healthcare.

Request a Sample Copy of the Top Ten Suppliers of Synthetic Biology Technology Report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $31.5 billion Market Size Forecast $59.2 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.8% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Region, Product Type, Industry Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Mexico, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Middle East, Africa, South America, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia Key Market Drivers Increasing Scope of Synthetic Biology in Healthcare Applications

Increasing Demand for Food Safety and Security

DNA Read, Write and Edit Technologies

Growing Role of Designer Organisms

Speeding up of Commercialization Pathways

Growth in Synthetic Biology Foundries

Increasing Research and Development Investment by Pharma Companies

Top Ten Suppliers of Synthetic Biology Technology Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type Segmentation

Enabling Products encompass foundational tools like DNA synthesizers, gene editing kits, and cloning vectors, essential for manipulating genetic material in synthetic biology research. Biological Components refer to standardized genetic parts such as promoters and enhancers, enabling the construction of custom genetic circuits. Integrated Systems combine biological components into functional units, like gene expression platforms and metabolic pathways, to create robust biological functions. Enabled Products represent end-user applications leveraging synthetic biology innovations, such as biofuels and biopharmaceuticals.

By Application Segmentation

R&D Tools aid in gene synthesis, genome editing, and pathway engineering for scientific investigations. Diagnostics/Pharmaceuticals utilize synthetic biology for diagnostic tests, drug development, and personalized medicine. Agriculture employs synthetic biology to enhance crop traits, pest resistance, and yield. Chemicals involve the production of specialty chemicals, enzymes, and bio-based materials. Energy applications focus on biofuels, microbial fuel cells, and algae-based energy systems. Food & Beverages utilize synthetic biology for food production, flavor enhancement, and nutritional content improvement.

By Region Segmentation

North America serves as a hub for research, development, and commercialization of synthetic biology, particularly in the United States and Canada. Latin America shows emerging interest, especially in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. Europe boasts a strong ecosystem with leading countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. APAC witnesses rapid growth, primarily driven by China, India, and Japan, with significant investments and government support.

This report on the Top Ten Suppliers of Synthetic Biology Technology provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the top ten suppliers of synthetic biology technology market?

The global top ten suppliers of synthetic biology technology market is projected to grow from $31.5 billion in 2022 to $59.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period. What are the key factors driving the growth of the top ten suppliers of synthetic biology technology market?

The growth of the synthetic biology market is driven by several factors, including a significant reduction in the cost of DNA sequencing and synthesis, enhancing the accessibility of these technologies, and fostering innovation. Governments and private investors in major countries such as U.S., China , U.K., India , and Japan are increasingly investing in synthetic biology, recognizing its potential to contribute to a sustainable bio-based economy. The evolution of advanced genome editing tools, notably CRISPR/Cas9, has empowered researchers with precise and efficient means to manipulate genetic material, fueling transformative applications drug and vaccine development. Synthetic biology has practical applications in the metabolic engineering of microorganisms, leading to the production of biofuels, flavors, fragrances, specialty chemicals, enzymes, and innovative food products such as plant-based and cultured meats. These advancements showcase the technology's potential to address challenges in manufacturing processes and contribute to diverse industries. What segments are covered in the Top Ten Suppliers of Synthetic Biology Technology market?

The top ten suppliers of synthetic biology technology is segmented based on the product type, by industry application and by geographic region. By Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

The enabled products will dominate the market by the end of 2028. Which region has the highest market share in the top ten suppliers of synthetic biology technology market?

North America holds the highest share in the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

AMYRIS INC.

BEYOND MEAT INC.

CODEXIS INC.

CROPENERGIES AG

DSM

GENSCRIPT

GILEAD SCIENCES INC.

GINKGO BIOWORKS

NOVARTIS PHARMA AG

NOVOZYMES A/S

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

TWIST BIOSCIENCE

VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG

Browse Related Reports:

DNA Data Storage: Global Markets and Technologies: The report offers an extensive overview of DNA data storage technologies, encompassing DNA read and write technologies, along with insights into significant large-scale research initiatives influencing DNA storage applications. Market dynamics driving the adoption of DNA data storage products and services are thoroughly examined. Segmented analyses quantify market segments based on type, deployment, application, end-user industries, sequencing and synthesis platforms, and geographic regions. Additionally, profiles of key industry players are provided, accompanied by a summary of industry acquisitions and strategic alliances spanning from January 2019 to December 2022, shedding light on crucial alliance trends within the DNA data storage sector.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: BCC Research LLC, 49 Walnut Park, Building 2, Wellesley, MA 02481, USA

Email: [email protected],

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC