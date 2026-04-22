Combining BCG's Transformation Expertise with Google Cloud's AI to Drive Enterprise-Wide Agent Adoption

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '26 -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Google Cloud today announced a pivotal expansion of their global strategic partnership, with a focus on moving enterprises past the AI "pilot phase" toward delivering agentic adoption at scale with measurable bottom-line impact.

By combining BCG's deep domain expertise and transformation and delivery capabilities with Google Cloud's advanced AI and cloud technologies, the collaboration will help empower organizations to fundamentally reimagine their operations for an applied AI world.

BCG and Google Cloud Announce Partnership Expansion to Accelerate Gemini Enterprise Transformation for Global Organizations

BCG and Google Cloud will focus on delivering customer value through enabling agentic business models, functions, and workflows that drive revenue, cost savings, productivity, and innovation. This partnership targets applied AI transformations that will deliver billions of dollars in bottom-line impact to clients, according to BCG estimates.

Focus areas include driving enterprise value and defining the transformation roadmap; demonstrating proof-of-value through minimum viable products; scaling them enterprise-wide to capture full value; and applying strong governance, safety, and change management to jointly deliver measurable outcomes.

As part of this collaboration, Google forward deployed engineers (FDEs) will partner with BCG on the most challenging customer use cases to prototype and deliver scaled, industry-specific AI solutions and agents that will transform workflows across customer engagements and entire value chains. Google DeepMind—a world-leading AI research lab—will also provide early access to its frontier models, including the Gemini family. BCG's feedback will help further refine these models to ensure they're equipped to deliver benefits to customers.

BCG will continue to expand its technical and delivery capabilities around Google Cloud platforms and technologies to bring clients the latest innovations.

"Together, BCG and Google Cloud are embedding AI at the core of our clients' most critical functions with the speed and scale required to create lasting competitive advantage. By aligning strategic opportunities with applied AI innovations, we will enable organizations to reinvent how they operate and lead with confidence in an AI world," said Christoph Schweizer, BCG's CEO.

"Our partnership with BCG delivers results by bringing together the two things organizations need most: a fully integrated AI stack and the strategic vision to deploy it effectively. Together, we are translating AI strategy into action, accelerating our customers' agentic journeys, and turning intelligence into a true growth engine," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

The partnership builds on years of deep collaboration that, since 2023, has already delivered measurable impact from AI across core business functions and industries:

Marketing: Helping organizations build AI-powered marketing systems that automate insight generation, trend detection, briefing, creative production, personalization, and campaign activation across channels.

"At Colgate-Palmolive, our ambition is to show up in the moments that matter, across the channels that matter, at global scale," said Brigitte King, chief digital and insights officer at Colgate-Palmolive. "Through our generative AI pilot with Hill's Pet Nutrition, in partnership with BCG and Google, we built a repeatable model centered on the 'three Vs' of content: volume, variety, and velocity. Together, we produced consumer-ready video ads four to six times faster and at significantly lower cost per concept, while achieving the same or better consideration lift compared to business-as-usual creative."

Customer Service: Modernizing customer operations and engagement leveraging agentic AI, enabling multi-agent orchestration across service, autonomous billing support, AI-powered coaching, intelligent scheduling, retention workflows, and hyperpersonalization.

Data: Establishing the data foundations required for AI transformation by enabling secure data access, clear data definitions, governance, performance monitoring, and real-time data orchestration across the enterprise.

"At The Bank of East Asia (BEA), we saw that strengthening our systems and data foundation was essential to accelerating AI adoption across the Bank and advancing our broader end-to-end transformation," said Edward Wu, Head of Data Science and Governance at BEA. "Working with BCG and Google Cloud, we built a GenAI-powered data management platform starting with SAS code conversion and data lineage. This helped us improve code conversion and lineage extraction efficiency by more than 70%, while redesigning the process into a more efficient human-and-AI operating model. The collaboration demonstrated how BCG and Google Cloud can help turn AI ambition into practical, measurable business impact in a regulated banking environment."

BCG has been recognized as a Google Cloud Partner of the Year in 2025 and 2026, further underscoring the strength of the alliance.

Learn more about the partnership here.

Media Contacts:

BCG: Eric Gregoire, [email protected]

Google Cloud: [email protected]

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack—including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications—that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)