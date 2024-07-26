BC.GAME Announced as 2 Block Sponsor of Bitcoin 2024 Conference

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME, a well-known name in the cryptocurrency gaming industry, today announced its sponsorship as a 2 Block sponsor for the upcoming Bitcoin 2024 Conference.

This event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to discuss the latest developments and the future of Bitcoin and blockchain technology. Former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak in person at the conference despite injuries from a recent incident.

As a 2 Block sponsor, BC.GAME is dedicated to supporting the growth and development of the blockchain ecosystem within the gaming industry. This sponsorship is a testament to their mission of fostering a dynamic and inclusive crypto community, driving forward the adoption and growth of blockchain technology.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is an innovative online gaming platform that continually redefines industry standards. The platform is known for:

Seamless Cryptocurrency Payments: BC.GAME has established itself as a significant player in the crypto gaming sector, celebrated for its integration of cryptocurrency payments and commitment to provably fair gaming, allowing players to verify the fairness of game outcomes. The platform supports over 20 different blockchain networks, providing a diverse and secure experience for all users.

Support for the Crypto Community: Since 2019, BC.GAME has been a loyal supporter of the Bitcoin Lightning Network, symbolized by the transformation of the 'B' in its logo to '₿' on their jerseys. Their contributions have earned them a notable ranking, with their node listed as the 16th on 1ml.com.

BC.GAME partners with several top brands and athletes, including English Premier League team Leicester City, the Argentina National Football Team, and esports organization Cloud9.

To learn more about BC.GAME, download the app or visit bc.game.

SOURCE BC.GAME