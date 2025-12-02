BC.GAME Named Exclusive Gaming Partner of Crypto Fight Night 2025 in Dubai During the UAE's Web3 Conference Season

BELIZE City, Belize, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Fight Night (CFN) has announced a partnership with BC.GAME, which will serve as the event's Exclusive Gaming Partner for the 2025 edition. Official pre-fight betting markets for CFN 2025 are now live in the BC.GAME Specials section, ahead of fight night on December 5 in Dubai.

This year's CFN will take place in Dubai. As a key global hub for digital assets and fintech, Dubai and nearby Abu Dhabi will host a series of major crypto and blockchain events in December, including Binance Blockchain Week, Bitcoin MENA and Solana Breakpoint, drawing projects, exchanges, infrastructure teams and community members from around the world. Scheduling CFN in this time and location positions the fight night at the intersection of live sport, Web3 culture and industry conferences, and aligns closely with BC.GAME's identity as a crypto-native brand built around digital assets and on-chain communities.

Crypto Fight Night is a WBC-supported boxing IP founded in the UAE in 2021. It has been staged for multiple editions in Dubai and has expanded to cities such as London, Singapore and Manila. The fourth edition, held at La Perle in Dubai in 2024, attracted more than 1,400 international attendees and was listed as one of the fastest-selling events on Platinumlist. Over the past three years, CFN events in Dubai have sold out consistently and have accumulated more than 100 million online views worldwide.

As Exclusive Gaming Partner for the 2025 edition, BC.GAME will provide official odds across the full card. Users can access CFN markets via BC.GAME Specials, check the matchups and price ranges, and back their preferred fighters before the opening bell.

Within BC.GAME Specials, CFN markets are displayed as a dedicated set of events: each bout is listed with fighter names and event details, accompanied by official odds. The layout is designed to reflect how crypto-native users already consume live events, connecting an in-venue fight night with a streamlined online betting experience.

In addition to the event partnership, BC.GAME will host a community-focused "BC Untamed" Breakpoint Eve party in Abu Dhabi. The event will take place on December 10 from 21:30 to 03:00 at WHITE Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay, featuring electronic duo DubVision, DJ Mari Ferrari, appearances by BC.GAME Esports players s1mple and electronic, members of the Deccan Gladiators squad, as well as on-site giveaways and prize drops. The party is designed as a relaxed networking and entertainment space for attendees of Binance Blockchain Week, Bitcoin MENA, Solana Breakpoint and other industry events. Further details and registration are available via the Luma event page (luma.com/BCUntamed).

About Crypto Fight Night

Crypto Fight Night (CFN) is a combat sports IP that brings together boxing and the crypto world. Professional fighters share the stage with figures from cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3, combining live action, storytelling and community participation to showcase decentralized culture in mainstream venues.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a crypto-native online entertainment platform that brings games, sports and content under one roof, delivering a variety of interactive experiences for users worldwide. Built with Web3 audiences in mind, the platform supports multiple digital assets and allows users to follow live events, explore sports products and place bets within a single ecosystem.

