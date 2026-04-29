BC.GAME Announces BC Engine Burn Mechanism Is Now Live

New mechanism supports long-term participation and sustainability within the $BC ecosystem

BELIZE CITY, Belize, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME has announced that the BC Engine burn mechanism is now live. The mechanism is designed around the $BC staking and unstaking process, supporting longer-term ecosystem participation and the sustainable development of $BC.

The BC Engine burn mechanism applies to $BC unstaked within seven days of staking, with 1% of the unstaked amount burned. After a staking period of seven days or longer, users can fully unlock their staked $BC when unstaking.

BC Engine is one of the core features within BC.GAME's rewards framework. Through BC Engine, users can stake $BC and participate in platform-linked reward distributions. The mechanism connects user participation, $BC staking, and ongoing rewards, making $BC not only an ecosystem token but also an important entry point into BC.GAME's rewards structure.

The launch of the burn mechanism further strengthens the long-term participation role of $BC within the platform ecosystem and brings greater clarity to the BC Engine staking experience. BC.GAME said it will continue to build simple, transparent, and easy-to-understand product mechanisms that connect user participation, rewards, and the broader $BC ecosystem.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a crypto-first online entertainment platform offering casino games, sports betting, original games, and a range of digital reward features. Since its launch in 2017, BC.GAME has continued to explore the intersection of digital assets, online entertainment, and community-driven participation.

SOURCE BC.GAME