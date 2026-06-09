Live the Final: BC.GAME Offers Players the Chance to Win 2026 Football Final Tickets

As football excitement builds worldwide, BC.GAME's live Grand Raffle brings players closer to one of the biggest moments of the 2026 football season.

BELIZE CITY, Belize, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many football fans, being at the final is the dream.

BC.GAME is giving players a chance to get closer to that moment through its 2026 Grand Raffle, a live draw campaign featuring football final tickets and more than $1 million in total prizes.

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The Grand Raffle is now ongoing as part of BC.GAME's 2026 football season campaign. The prize pool includes a Ferrari 296 GTB, 2026 football final tickets, MacBook Pro devices, iPhones, gold bars, BTC, Free Bets and other rewards.

Several physical prizes have already been claimed by users as the draw continues. With the football season approaching, attention is now turning to one of the most anticipated rewards still in the pool: the final tickets.

"What makes football special is its ability to bring fans around the world into the same moment," said KK, CEO of BC.GAME. "With Grand Raffle, we want players to feel part of the season, not just watch it from the outside. Every bet, every point and every raffle ticket can bring them closer to a bigger live experience."

Joining the Grand Raffle is simple. Players can earn points by placing bets on BC.GAME, then use those points to redeem raffle tickets.

Once they have raffle tickets, players can take part in the ongoing draw. Football-related bets also earn 1.5x points, giving players more opportunities to collect tickets during the season.

Unlike a standard raffle announcement, the Grand Raffle has already entered its live draw phase. Winning results are being updated continuously, and physical prizes have started landing with players.

As the campaign continues, the question now is who will become the first player to win the football final tickets.

BC.GAME will continue rolling out on-site and community updates around the Grand Raffle, including prize updates, winner highlights and campaign reminders. Players can visit the campaign page to check current prizes, raffle results and their personal ticket status.

This summer, BC.GAME wants football participation to go beyond watching.

Every bet, every raffle ticket and every draw could be one step closer to the final.

The final tickets are still in the pool. The next player heading to the stadium could appear soon.

SOURCE BC.GAME