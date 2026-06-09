Updated page highlights BC Engine's operating model, live platform data and ecosystem contributors, with BETBY becoming the latest partner in the $BC rewards model.

BELIZE CITY, Belize, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME has updated its BC Engine page, offering a clearer view of how player activity, $BC rewards, staking, payouts, buybacks, burns and ecosystem contributors are connected within the platform. As part of the update, sports betting solutions provider BETBY has joined BC Engine as the latest ecosystem contributor in the Engine Nodes network.

BC.GAME Updates BC Engine Page as BETBY Joins Engine Nodes Network

One of the key updates is the newly introduced and expanded Engine Nodes section. The section currently displays ecosystem contributors including Croco Gaming, BC Originals and BETBY, with room for more nodes to be added in the future. BETBY's addition means it will participate in BC Engine as an ecosystem partner, contributing part of the profits generated through the BC.GAME platform to the rewards pool and supporting the continued expansion of the BC Engine rewards model.

Following BETBY's addition to the rewards pool, $BC recorded a 2.5% increase over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Stakers Have Earned has reached $2.58 million. The data reflects how BC Engine continues to operate alongside platform activity, ecosystem contributions and user participation.

Launched in April this year, BC Engine was developed to further expand the utility of $BC within the BC.GAME platform. Through the system, $BC earned by players through wagering on BC.GAME casino games is automatically allocated into BC Engine, allowing users to participate in the platform ecosystem through staking and reward distribution.

Kar Kheng Giam, Chief Executive Officer of BC.GAME, said: "BETBY joining as an Engine Node is an important step. As more contributors join, the Engine becomes stronger and creates more long-term utility for $BC."

Christos Nikolopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at BETBY, said: "Innovation has always been at the heart of BETBY's business. BC Engine represents an interesting evolution in how gaming platforms can connect product performance, community participation and rewards. We look forward to contributing to its continued growth."

About BC.GAME

Founded in 2017, BC.GAME is a global crypto gaming platform offering casino, sports and esports content. The platform supports more than 150 cryptocurrencies and features a library of more than 8,000 games. Through BC Engine, BC.GAME is developing a rewards ecosystem designed to connect casino gameplay, token utility and long-term player participation.

About BETBY

Launched in 2018, BETBY is a global B2B sports betting solutions provider, offering partners access to a wide range of sports events and betting markets. BETBY provides flexible and scalable sportsbook solutions for both fiat and crypto sportsbook operators.

SOURCE BC.GAME