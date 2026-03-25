BC.Game Appoints Industry Veteran Kar Kheng Giam as Chief Executive Officer

Platform strengthens leadership as it accelerates regulated market expansion

BELIZE CITY, Belize, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.Game, a globally recognised crypto gaming platform operating since 2017, has appointed Kar Kheng Giam — known widely as "KK" — as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant step in the platform's commitment to transparent, sustainable and user-focused growth.

BC.Game Appoints Kar Kheng Giam as Chief Executive Officer

KK brings more than three decades of senior leadership experience across gaming, technology and consumer businesses, with a track record spanning Asia-Pacific, the United States and Europe. His career includes co-founding mobile gaming companies Topgame and Tinymobi, senior executive and CEO roles across multiple organisations, and regional leadership at Nabisco across Asia. Most recently, he served as Vice President International at Coyote Bioscience, where he led global expansion initiatives.

A Leadership Appointment Built Around Accountability

The appointment signals a deliberate shift in how BC.Game approaches growth. Rather than scaling at speed, the platform is prioritising regulatory compliance, platform integrity and long-term user trust as the foundations for its next chapter.

KK said: "BC.Game has built a strong global community by combining innovative technology with engaging entertainment experiences. With increasing demand for transparent, user-focused platforms and growing adoption of crypto in online gaming, we are well positioned to scale responsibly. My focus will be on strengthening our presence in regulated markets, enhancing the platform experience and continuing to build trust with our users."

Regulated Expansion as the Strategic Priority

BC.Game currently holds licences in multiple jurisdictions, including Anjouan, Nigeria, Kenya, Mexico and Tanzania, and is actively pursuing further regulatory approvals as part of a long-term strategy to operate in licensed markets globally. KK's appointment directly supports this direction — his background in navigating complex international regulatory environments and building institutional credibility across traditional and emerging industries makes him a strong fit for this phase of the business.

Platform Overview

Launched in 2017, BC.Game offers casino games, sports and esports content to an international audience. The platform supports a wide range of digital asset transactions, incorporates provably fair verification, and operates a token-based rewards programme — combining the transparency of blockchain with the depth of a full-service entertainment platform.

SOURCE BC.GAME