BC.GAME Esports Signs Mongolian CS2 Rifler Senzu

BELIZE CITY, Belize, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME Esports has announced that Mongolian Counter-Strike 2 player Azbayar "Senzu" Munkhbold has joined its active roster on loan from The MongolZ.

The 19-year-old Senzu is one of the most closely watched young riflers in Mongolia's CS2 scene. He previously played for The MongolZ and was named in HLTV's Top 20 Players of 2025. Known for his consistent aim, entry impact and performance in key rounds, Senzu will bring additional firepower and roster flexibility to BC.GAME Esports.

Senzu's arrival further strengthens BC.GAME Esports' attacking setup. As a young rifler with experience at the highest level of competition, he is expected to provide stronger round-opening ability and more entry options, while adding further tactical possibilities to the existing roster. As the team continues to adjust and develop around its CS2 project, Senzu's addition is expected to help improve its overall attacking rhythm and roster depth.

"Senzu has already shown that he can compete at a high level," said a BC.GAME Esports spokesperson. "His arrival brings more firepower, depth and flexibility to the team. We look forward to helping him integrate quickly and contribute consistently."

The addition of Senzu forms part of BC.GAME Esports' continued development of its Counter-Strike 2 project. The team is investing in international experience, roster depth and long-term competitiveness, further strengthening its foundation in the global CS2 scene.

The official announcement is available via BC.GAME Esports' official X channel:

https://x.com/BCGameEsports/status/2048791199054475678

About BC.GAME Esports

BC.GAME Esports is the esports brand of BC.GAME, focused on professional roster development, international competition and global esports community engagement. Through its Counter-Strike 2 project, BC.GAME Esports continues to invest in roster development and long-term participation in the global esports ecosystem.

About BC.GAME

Founded in 2017, BC.GAME is a global online entertainment brand with a growing presence across gaming, sports and esports. Through product development, strategic partnerships and long-term fan engagement, the platform continues to expand its global community.

SOURCE BC.GAME