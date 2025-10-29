BC.GAME CIS Appoints KRASAVA as Brand Ambassador

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME CIS today announced that Evgeniy Savin—widely known as KRASAVA—has joined the company as Brand Ambassador for the CIS region. A former professional forward turned creator, club founder, and storyteller, KRASAVA will help BC.GAME CIS connect football culture with fans through creator-led content and community-first engagement.

"KRASAVA brings a rare mix of credibility on the pitch and authenticity behind the camera," said a BC.GAME CIS spokesperson. "His voice resonates with fans because it's real—direct, human, and driven by the game itself. That aligns with our ethos of transparent, community-led entertainment. Stay Untamed."

After his playing career, KRASAVA built one of the most recognized football creator platforms in the Russian-speaking world, transforming match moments and player journeys into stories that travel far beyond any single league. As the founder of KRASAVA FC and a champion of youth development through academy projects, he uses football as both a language and a bridge—connecting players, fans, and communities.

In his new role with BC.GAME CIS, KRASAVA will lead creator-driven initiatives that bring supporters closer to the action—ranging from matchday perspectives and post-game reflections to live activations and community features that move naturally between online and in-person experiences. The focus is simple: make every touchpoint more vivid, more personal, and more memorable.

"This partnership is about telling football the way fans actually experience it," said KRASAVA. "We'll build projects that feel honest and close to the game—stories, access, and conversations that put the community first."

BC.GAME CIS and KRASAVA will coordinate a shared content calendar around key fixtures and football storylines, delivering multilingual formats designed for shareability across platforms. The collaboration prioritizes substance over slogans, with an emphasis on fair, transparent, and genuinely enjoyable entertainment.

About KRASAVA

Evgeniy "KRASAVA" Savin is a former professional footballer, creator, and club founder known for frank, human-centered football storytelling. Through club and academy projects, he champions youth development and community engagement.

About BC.GAME CIS

BC.GAME CIS is the regional brand unit of BC.GAME serving CIS markets, focused on fair, transparent, and community-driven digital entertainment. The team partners with clubs, creators, and events to develop content and activations that bring fans closer to the sports they love. Stay Untamed.

