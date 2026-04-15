BC.GAME launches exclusive online slot Ganesha Golden Wheel

BELIZE CITY, Belize, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME has launched its new exclusive online slot Ganesha Golden Wheel, combining Ganesha-inspired imagery, a Golden Wheel mechanic and a dual-bonus structure in a single release. The game is now live on BC.GAME, alongside the Ganesha's 7-Day Gift campaign, under which players can complete daily tasks during the promotion period to unlock up to 100 Free Spins in total.

Ganesha is a widely recognised elephant-headed deity in Indian culture, commonly associated with wisdom, good fortune and the removal of obstacles. Ganesha Golden Wheel builds on that cultural imagery throughout its visual design, from gold-toned temple architecture and gem detailing to coin motifs and elephant iconography. A prominent Golden Wheel sits above the reels, giving the game a clear visual centre and making the wheel mechanic a defining part of the overall presentation.

In terms of structure, Ganesha Golden Wheel runs on a 3x3 reel layout with five fixed paylines. Wins are formed from left to right across adjacent reels, with all valid payline wins added together. The game has a theoretical RTP of 96.72% and a maximum win cap of 20,000x bet.

Ganesha's Wild Respins is one of the game's core features. When two or more Wilds land in the same result, Respins are triggered and the Wilds remain fixed in place. If additional Wilds land during the feature, the Respin count resets and the new Wilds are also held.

The Golden Wheel is another central feature. During spins, the Roman numeral shown in the centre may activate the Inner Ring, Middle Ring or Outer Ring, with rewards increasing through Wheel Upgrade up to 10,000x. The game also includes Sacred Wheel Bonus, Maxwin Wheel Bonus and Wheel Boost Special Spins.

Ganesha Golden Wheel is now live on BC.GAME, with the Ganesha's 7-Day Gift Free Spins campaign running as part of the launch.

SOURCE BC.GAME