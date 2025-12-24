BC.GAME goes double-track: partnering with Abu Dhabi T10 and Deccan Gladiators to deliver a digital-first cricket spectacle

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League, BC.GAME took a "double-track" approach to modern sports sponsorship. Alongside league-level partnership visibility, the brand also teamed up with three-time champions Deccan Gladiators—bringing BC.GAME into the heart of the team's story and fan engagement.

This year's Abu Dhabi T10 ran from 18–30 November at Zayed Cricket Stadium, with UAE Bulls lifting the trophy to close out two weeks of fast-paced action.

League partnership: bridging esports and cricket

As an official partner for the 2025 season, BC.GAME Esports added a new digital layer to the league—spanning broadcast presence, digital advertising and in-stadium visibility, supported by a series of esports-inspired activations designed to engage younger, online-first audiences and pull them deeper into the matchday atmosphere.

The collaboration not only expanded BC.GAME's reach, but also helped strengthen the connection between traditional sport and digital entertainment within the Abu Dhabi T10 ecosystem.

Team partnership: making sponsorship part of the fan journey

In parallel, Deccan Gladiators returned as defending champions and unveiled a new playing kit featuring BC.GAME NEWS branding. The partnership is built to go beyond on-field exposure, extending into behind-the-scenes content and fan communities to create a more immersive digital experience for supporters.

This two-layer narrative—league-wide scale paired with team-level depth—enabled BC.GAME to maintain a consistent presence across the tournament, from on-field highlights to off-field storytelling.

A season built for digital-native audiences

As cricket's fastest format, T10 is naturally suited to real-time content and interactive engagement. The 2025 season reinforced a simple point: short, high-intensity competition combined with live digital distribution is a major driver of modern sports entertainment.

As a T10 spokesperson noted: "Season 9 is our biggest yet in terms of global impact, and we want to bring fans an unprecedented experience through technology and content."

When UAE Bulls raised the trophy on 30 November, the season's story underlined one more truth: in the fastest competitions, the loudest moments often come from the most connected partnerships—and BC.GAME is one of the brands helping push that evolution forward.

