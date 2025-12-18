BC.GAME "Stay Untamed" Night in Abu Dhabi: Over 2,000 Registrations and a Standout Offline Moment of Summit Week

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of December 10, 2025, BC.GAME successfully concluded Breakpoint Eve: Stay Untamed with BC | MAKING IT RAIN at WHITE Abu Dhabi (Yas Bay Waterfront). Running from 21:30 through 03:00, the event attracted more than 2,000 registrations, becoming one of the most talked-about offline night events during Abu Dhabi's Web3 summit week, which also featured Bitcoin MENA, Solana Breakpoint and the Global Blockchain Show.

International DJs Mari Ferrari and DubVision took turns on stage, BC.GAME Esports players s1mple and electronic appeared as special guests, and multiple BC.GAME KOLs were on-site interacting with the community, taking photos and streaming live. The blend of music, esports and creators meant the party went far beyond a typical "after party," functioning more as an offline experiment in layering Web3, esports and youth culture in a single space.

BC.GAME: Evolving from a Crypto Casino into a Web3 Entertainment Brand

For many people encountering BC.GAME offline for the first time, this Abu Dhabi night may be their starting point with the brand. Long before that, however, BC.GAME had already spent more than eight years building in the crypto entertainment space.

Positioning and Product Features

Founded in 2017, BC.GAME began as a crypto casino and now positions itself as a crypto entertainment and community platform serving users worldwide, with three core themes: crypto-native, entertainment-led, and community-driven.

The product offering has gradually expanded from a single casino format into a diversified matrix covering slots, live casino, sports-related experiences and esports-oriented content, while supporting multiple major cryptocurrencies and emphasising speed and flexibility in deposits and settlements.

On top of the core products, the platform layers missions, levels and event mechanisms so that users naturally participate in community interaction while they play, helping to build an active, multilingual, multi-time-zone community.

Development Path: From Online to Offline

As BC.GAME's user base and brand scale have grown, the company has, on one hand, extended its reach into more mainstream cultural scenes such as football, music and esports through sports sponsorships, esports teams and brand ambassadors; and on the other hand, begun to launch offline events at key global moments—such as this Abu Dhabi Web3 summit week—turning "Stay Untamed" from a slogan into a real-world experience that users can physically take part in.

