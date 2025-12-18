BC.GAME launches original cluster slot "Bear Blast" with up to 5,000x wins

BELIZE City, Belize, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME has released a new in-house slot, "Bear Blast", a cartoon-style cluster game starring a hammer-wielding white bear. The title uses an 8×8 symbol grid in an arcade-inspired interface and is designed to be easy to pick up, fast to play and capable of high-impact wins, with a maximum payout of 5,000× the stake per round.

Gameplay & multipliers

In Bear Blast, players choose their stake and then tap clusters of two or more matching symbols on the 8×8 grid to blast them away. Each successful blast can award a multiplier of up to x500, and multipliers from different blasts are multiplied together into a single total multiplier shown at the top, while new symbols drop in to fill empty spaces and create fresh clusters.

For example, if a player bets 100 USDT, the first blast might award x3 and the second x5, pushing the total multiplier to x15. If they choose to collect at that point, the round pays 100 × 15 = 1,500 USDT. Players can cash out their total multiplier at any time; if a blast lands on x0, the round ends immediately and any uncollected multiplier progress is lost. When total winnings reach 5,000× the stake, the round is capped and closes automatically.

Key features & symbols

Bear Blast builds extra volatility and decisions around a set of clear, themed symbols and features. After a blast, Power-Up symbols can appear and trigger instantly:

Hammer – removes a random symbol from the grid and always awards a non-zero multiplier.

– removes a random symbol from the grid and always awards a non-zero multiplier. Lucky Charm – protects the multipliers collected so far; if a later blast hits x0 , the round ends but the built-up multiplier is still paid. Only one Lucky Charm can appear per game.

– protects the multipliers collected so far; if a later blast hits , the round ends but the built-up multiplier is still paid. Only one Lucky Charm can appear per game. Disco Ball – targets and removes up to three of the biggest clusters on the grid, each time awarding a non-zero multiplier.

Players can also trigger a separate Bomb feature, which clears the entire grid in a single move and guarantees a non-zero multiplier. Each game round includes three free Bomb uses, with additional bombs available for purchase.

During base play, a Fireworks Scatter symbol can appear after blasts. When it lands and triggers, it launches a 15-second Bonus Game where players can rapidly clear up to 30 clusters in a timed mode; all multipliers generated during this period are added together and paid in one total sum. A "BUY BONUS" button lets players purchase direct entry into the Bonus Game or activate boosters that increase the frequency of Power-Ups and Fireworks Scatters, giving more control over volatility and pace.

