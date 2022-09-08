BC.GAME is Now Argentine Football Association's Global Crypto Casino Sponsor

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME , the award-winning best crypto casino of 2022, and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have entered into a global agreement that will open an international pathway for both brands to reach a broader audience and create new activities that will bring the companies and its players closer together.

BC.GAME is now AFA's Sponsor

Fans and players from all over the world can now enjoy what BC.GAME, the leading crypto casino, has to offer. BC.GAME will support the Argentine national team during the following months and the Qatar World Cup games. Famous players like Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria, and other exceptional Argentine superstars will connect and engage with BC.GAME players.

This partnership is more than just an agreement, with the aim of building an international gateway for the AFA and BC.GAME brand to reach more audiences and add new revenue streams through several diverse categories. For six months, both brands will collaborate and bring the best of the partnership.

Chris Butler , Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BC.GAME shares:

"The Argentine Football Association has proven to be one of the most intuitive organizations on the planet. We, at BC.GAME, are thrilled to find that many of our long-term goals were in perfect alignment with the AFA's plans to form partnerships with the top companies in the blockchain industry. Moving forward, our aim is to introduce mutually beneficial revenue streams as well as unhindered access to our massive community of gamers, punters, and football fans who frequent the BC.GAME Casino and social channels. As exciting as this is for all of us at BC.GAME, we are equally humbled to have this opportunity."

Claudio Fabian Tapia , President of AFA, also said:

"We are very happy to present this new agreement with BC.GAME. At AFA, we are always looking for opportunities to harness emerging technologies to improve the experience of our National Team and League fans. This agreement allows us to create new digital products and by this generate a new stream of source of income. We welcome BC.GAME as a new commercial partner of our Association."

ABOUT BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a community-based crypto casino that offers our players the best online casino experience they can achieve with our platform. Launched back in 2017, BC.GAME is among the first casinos to support lightning networks – not only revolutionizing the casino industry but also the blockchain space. With the recent addition of Sports betting, users can enjoy more than 10,000 games, including but not limited to sports, slots, live table games, and even the most famous bitcoin crash game. Recently in 2022, the BC.GAME has won multiple awards in the industry, making it the number one Crypto Casino of the Year (PR News Wire, 2022). It offers almost every top Cryptocurrency and has recently also started accepting fiat payments.

SOURCE BC.GAME