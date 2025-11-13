BC.GAME launches anniversary campaign with wager races, lossback and $1,000,000 lucky draw

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME has launched its Anniversary Campaign, rolling out a series of casino, Originals, sports and deposit offers, including a $1,000,000 Grand Lucky Draw and multiple leaderboard races available on the platform's events hub.

On the casino side, players can unlock a First Time Bet Bonus by placing a first single bet of at least $10 on selected titles they have not played in the 12 months prior to 10 November, 00:00 UTC. Alongside this, BC.GAME is running Original Wager Race and Original Multiplier Challenge promotions for in-house games, as well as a Casino Wager Race and Casino Multiplier Challenge covering all third-party casino titles.

The campaign also introduces a GRAND LUCKY DRAW, where every $100 wagered earns one ticket towards a $1,000,000 prize pool, available until the pool is fully distributed.

In sports, the ANNIVERSARY SPORTS LOSSBACK offer provides 10% lossback as Free Bets on qualifying losing pre-match single bets on the Winner market, backed by a $500,000 pool and running until 12 December. The COMBO KING promotion rewards users who place combo bets across eligible sports with tiered cashback of up to 250%.

Finally, BC.GAME is adding two deposit-based events. The DEPOSIT LEADERBOARD grants one point for every $1 deposited, with players who reach $10,000 in deposits sharing a $50,000 prize pool on a weekly reset. The DAILY DEPOSIT – ULTIMATE QUEST runs on a 25-day schedule, where the first qualifying deposit of each day unlocks a reward and completing all 25 days can provide a 100% boost on the Day 25 deposit, subject to caps.

Full details, eligible games and terms are available on the BC.GAME Anniversary event page and individual promotion pages. All offers are subject to BC.GAME's general terms and any applicable regional restrictions.

