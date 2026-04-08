BC.GAME Launches BC Engine, Introducing a Crypto Staking-Inspired Model to Its Rewards System

The new mechanism extends the role of $BC beyond one-time incentives and into ongoing reward distribution, with access open to all players

BELIZE CITY, Belize, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global crypto gaming platform BC.GAME today announced the launch of BC Engine, a new addition to its platform rewards system that applies a crypto staking-inspired model to reward distribution. The update extends the role of platform token $BC beyond traditional incentives and into ongoing participation within the platform's rewards structure.

At the centre of the update is BC Engine. Players earn $BC through wagering, and the token is automatically allocated into BC Engine upon receipt. Based on users' holdings at the time of settlement, hourly distributions are made in BCD. BCD is BC.GAME's USD-pegged token and is used to support the distribution mechanism.

BC.GAME said the structure is designed to allow $BC to continue participating in rewards after it is earned, rather than functioning solely as a one-time incentive. The platform added that the update links wagering, token accumulation and distribution more directly, while aligning reward funding more closely with real gaming net profit rather than relying primarily on standalone promotional budgets.

The update also lowers the entry threshold for participation. BC Engine is available to all players, with no tier requirement and no minimum wagering threshold. Users can enter the rewards system from their first bet, without needing to unlock core benefits at a later stage.

In addition to BC Engine, BC.GAME has introduced several related updates across its rewards offering, including the Welcome Shield protection mechanism for new players, as well as daily, weekly and monthly rewards. The company said the updated features are now live across multiple markets, with local configurations subject to applicable regulatory requirements and regional arrangements.

Kar Kheng Giam, Chief Executive Officer of BC.GAME, said:

"We want rewards to be more direct and more sustainable. Players should not have to wait until they reach a certain threshold before they begin receiving meaningful value. With this update, the role of $BC within the platform becomes clearer. It is no longer only an incentive tool, but a token with a more practical role in ongoing participation."

About BC.GAME

Founded in 2017, BC.GAME is a global crypto gaming platform offering casino games, sports and esports content. The platform supports more than 150 cryptocurrencies, features a library of over 8,000 games, and operates across multiple jurisdictions. For more information, visit the official BC.GAME website.

SOURCE BC.GAME