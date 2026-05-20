BC.GAME Launches Football Cup 2026 Campaign With Over $2M in Rewards

BELIZE CITY, Belize, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME has officially launched its Football Cup 2026 campaign, opening a new football season with more than $2 million in total rewards across sportsbook promotions, betting events, and tournament activities.

The campaign will run across the Football Cup season, covering early warm-up activities, tournament leaderboard events, sportsbook promotions, and post-tournament reward events.

Major Rewards in the BC.GAME Football Cup 2026 Campaign

The BC.GAME Football Cup campaign features a wide reward lineup covering physical prizes, crypto rewards, cash prizes and sportsbook bonuses.

Headline rewards include:

Ferrari 296 GTB

WC2026 Final ticket packages, including flights and hotel accommodation

Apple prize bundles, including MacBook Pro, iPhone, Apple Watch and Airpods Max

999.9 gold bars

BTC rewards

Real cash rewards

Free bets and free spins

Lottery tickets

Football Cup Promotions on BC.GAME Sportsbook

The opening stage of the BC.GAME Football Cup 2026 campaign includes several early promotions already live on BC.GAME Sportsbook.

Kick Off Leaderboard is built around eSoccer (Virtual Sports) and ranks participants based on total wagering volume. The event features a $20,000 Real Cash prize pool, with rewards distributed across the Top 100 participants.

Welcome Pack is available for new users joining the Football Cup campaign. Users who complete registration, make a first deposit of at least $10, and place a Football Cup sports bet will unlock the first-bet insurance reward mechanism.

More BC.GAME Football Cup promotions will continue rolling out throughout the tournament season. Upcoming activities include the Football Cup Tournament Leaderboard with a $500,000 prize pool, streak rewards with up to 650 free bets, daily odds boosts, bet builder bonuses and additional football-themed sportsbook events.

BC.GAME CEO Kar Kheng Giam (KK) said:

"The World Cup is one of the biggest moments in global sport, and we want to make this season more interactive for our users. This campaign brings together major prizes, football rewards and ongoing sportsbook activities throughout the tournament."

The BC.GAME Football Cup 2026 campaign is now live, with additional Football Cup promotions, sportsbook rewards and football-themed events set to be announced throughout the season.

Disclaimer: This campaign is independently organised and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by, or in any way officially connected with FIFA, the FIFA Football Cup 2026™, or any associated entities. Any references to the FIFA Football Cup 2026™ are for descriptive purposes only. All trademarks and rights are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BC.GAME