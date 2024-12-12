BC.GAME Launches the "CAPTAIN ELARA RETURNS" Event: Daily Rewards and a Porsche Giveaway

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading crypto gaming platform BC.GAME has announced the launch of its anniversary event "CAPTAIN ELARA RETURNS". The event will run from December 1 to December 31, 2024, offering players an exciting month-long adventure filled with challenges and massive rewards, including daily prizes, exclusive in-game items, sports free bets, and a chance to win a Porsche through the Lucky Raffling Challenge.

Event Highlights: Daily Rewards and Grand Prizes

The "CAPTAIN ELARA RETURNS" event offers a variety of challenges, each providing players with opportunities to earn impressive rewards. Participants can win by completing the following challenges:

Daily Deposit Ultimate Quest : Players can earn rewards by making daily deposits, with the final day offering a massive 30% bonus on deposits.

: Players can earn rewards by making daily deposits, with the final day offering a massive 30% bonus on deposits. Looted Legacy : This challenge offers over $150,000 in bounty prizes, with players competing for the lucrative prize pool.

: This challenge offers over in bounty prizes, with players competing for the lucrative prize pool. Golden Sports : Players can join sports challenges to win free sports bets and other prizes.

: Players can join sports challenges to win free sports bets and other prizes. Snowy Showdown: This weekly challenge delivers exclusive rewards for players.

Additionally, the Lucky Raffling Challenge stands out as the ultimate prize opportunity, where participants have a chance to win a Porsche, capping off this thrilling anniversary event.

Simple Participation, Big Rewards

Getting involved in the "CAPTAIN ELARA RETURNS" event is easy. Players just need to make daily deposits, participate in sports challenges, or complete in-game tasks to be eligible for the daily prize pool and rewards.

Rewards will be distributed daily, ensuring that players stay engaged and motivated throughout the month-long event. Higher wagers will increase the chances of winning.

How to Participate: Easy Steps to Get Started

Deposit Daily: Start making daily deposits from December 1, 2024 , to unlock rewards and special boosts. Complete Challenges: Participate in Looted Legacy, Golden Sports , and Snowy Showdown challenges, and take part in the Lucky Raffling Challenge for a chance to win a Porsche. Earn and Win: Watch your rewards grow daily as you engage with the event, with chances to win prizes, free bets, and more.

For more details, visit the BC.GAME Official Website and follow us on X (@BCGameOfficial) for the latest updates.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a leading crypto gaming platform known for offering a wide range of exciting games and sports betting opportunities. With a focus on innovation, security, and providing users with a top-tier experience, BC.GAME continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in crypto gaming through events like "CAPTAIN ELARA RETURNS".

SOURCE BC.GAME