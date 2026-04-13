BC.GAME Native Token $BC Hits All-Time High Following Launch of BC Engine

BELIZE CITY, Belize, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME announced that its native platform token, $BC, reached $0.01181 on April 12, 2026, marking the highest price since the token's launch. Data showed that $BC rose 12.13% over 24 hours and was up 305% from its previous price floor.

The price movement came after BC.GAME completed a new round of product updates. On April 8, the platform officially launched BC Engine and introduced a broader update to its rewards system. The update further integrated $BC into the platform's rewards distribution framework, while also adding new pathways for users to earn tokens and participate in platform-linked yield mechanisms.

BC Engine is a new rewards feature introduced by BC.GAME. Under the mechanism, users can earn $BC instantly through gameplay on the platform. The tokens are then automatically allocated into BC Engine, where they generate hourly returns in BCD, BC.GAME's USD-pegged token. According to the current structure, BC Engine does not require a minimum entry threshold and does not impose a lock-up period. The mechanism shifts users from being solely participants on the platform to becoming beneficiaries of its reward framework — by holding and staking $BC, users gain access to a model tied to platform-generated value, reflecting a transition from simply "playing at the casino" to "owning the house."

Kar Kheng Giam, Chief Executive Officer of BC.GAME, said:

"BC Engine is part of BC.GAME's broader product direction under Own the House. As $BC becomes integrated into the platform's reward and yield mechanisms, we want to create a more direct relationship between users and the platform."

In addition to BC Engine, the latest rewards system update also includes daily, weekly and monthly rewards, as well as level-up rewards.

$BC is the native token of the BC.GAME platform, issued on the Solana blockchain, with a total supply of 10 billion tokens. It is used for platform incentive distribution, yield staking and ecosystem participation. BC.GAME also operates a weekly buyback-and-burn mechanism, using a portion of platform revenue to repurchase and permanently remove $BC from circulation as part of its existing token model.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a global crypto gaming platform offering casino games, sports betting and esports content, with support for multiple cryptocurrencies.

SOURCE BC.GAME