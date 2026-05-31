BELIZE CITY, Belize, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME has launched Pinball Striker 20000X, a new football-themed casino game that brings together arcade-style pinball action, goal-based rewards and a simple multiplier mechanic.

BC.GAME Taps Into Football Fever With Pinball Striker 20000X

The launch comes as football interest continues to build across global markets, giving BC.GAME another football-led title for players looking for a lighter, fast-paced casino experience around the sport. Rather than following a traditional match format, Pinball Striker 20000X uses a compact arcade setup where each round plays out through a launched football, moving targets and a final goal area.

The game is built around a football pitch designed like a pinball table. Players choose their bet, launch the ball and watch as it moves through the field, hitting different objects along the way. The layout includes football-related elements such as boots, jerseys, obstacles and BC.GAME's crocodile character, each tied to different reward values.

A key part of the game is the Golden Trophy, which increases the ball multiplier when hit. The multiplier starts at x1 and can rise up to x128 during a round. As the multiplier grows, the ball's visual effect changes as well, adding a clearer sense of progression while the round continues. The multiplier applies to regular object rewards, while jackpot prizes are awarded separately.

The goal area provides the main finish point of each round. If the ball reaches the goal, it can land in one of three jackpot zones: Mini, Major or Grand. The Mini Jackpot pays 20x bet, the Major Jackpot pays 500x bet, and the Grand Jackpot pays 10,000x bet.

Pinball Striker 20000X has a stated RTP of 97.16% and a maximum win of 20,000x bet. Once the maximum win is reached in a round, the game ends immediately.

The result is a football-themed title that keeps the structure straightforward while adding more movement and variation than a standard instant-win game. Players are not predicting a match or following a full football simulation; instead, the experience is built around the path of the ball, the objects it hits and whether it reaches the jackpot zones at the top of the pitch.

With Pinball Striker 20000X, BC.GAME is leaning into the wider football season through a game that feels closer to an arcade machine than a traditional sports title. It gives players a short-form way to engage with football-themed gameplay while keeping the focus on quick rounds, visible multipliers and goal-based outcomes.

Pinball Striker 20000X is now available on BC.GAME.

SOURCE BC.GAME