BC.GAME to Exhibit at iGB L!VE 2025 in London -- Visit Booth L60

News provided by

BC.GAME

Jul 01, 2025, 09:03 ET

BELIZE CITY, Belize, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME, a global Web3 iGaming platform, will exhibit at iGB L!VE 2025, set to take place on July 2–3, 2025, at the ExCeL London exhibition centre. With over 15,000 attendees and 300+ companies expected, iGB L!VE 2025 is one of the most anticipated events in the iGaming calendar, bringing together operators, affiliates, tech providers, and game developers under one roof.

BC.GAME at iGB L!VE 2025: Showcasing Web3 Gaming Innovation

Continue Reading
image
image

BC.GAME will be present at Booth L60, where it will highlight its latest developments in Web3 gaming — including the platform's native token BC, proprietary game titles, and tools designed to support a decentralized, community-led gaming experience.

The company's team will be on-site to meet with affiliates, partners, and service providers interested in exploring collaboration opportunities. With a growing international footprint and a strong focus on community engagement, BC.GAME aims to position itself as a key player in the convergence of blockchain technology and iGaming.

Strengthening Global Reach Through iGB L!VE

Participation in iGB L!VE 2025 reflects BC.GAME's commitment to expanding its presence in Europe and other regulated markets. The event offers a valuable platform for the company to connect with industry leaders, explore emerging trends, and forge new partnerships across the iGaming and Web3 sectors.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth L60 or reach out in advance to schedule meetings with the BC.GAME team.

About BC.GAME

Founded in 2017, BC.GAME is a global Web3 gaming platform offering a wide range of casino, sports, and proprietary games powered by blockchain technology. With a strong focus on community engagement, transparency, and innovation, BC.GAME combines traditional iGaming experiences with decentralized features — including its native token $BC, integrated wallets, and on-chain gameplay. 

For more information, visit https://bc.game.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722821/image.jpg   

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685837/5396413/BC_GAME_Logo.jpg

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

BC.GAME Launches Tap Trading, a Price-Touch Multiplier Game for Crypto Markets

BC.GAME Launches Tap Trading, a Price-Touch Multiplier Game for Crypto Markets

BC.GAME, a global provider of online entertainment and crypto-native experiences, today announced the launch of Tap Trading (a touch-to-payout...
Rhino Robbery hits BC.GAME: high-volatility heist slot with Secure Reels

Rhino Robbery hits BC.GAME: high-volatility heist slot with Secure Reels

BC.GAME, a global leader in cutting-edge iGaming, has launched a brand-new title — Rhino Robbery — adding a high-volatility, heist-themed experience...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Electronic Gaming

Electronic Gaming

News Releases in Similar Topics