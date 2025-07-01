BC.GAME to Exhibit at iGB L!VE 2025 in London -- Visit Booth L60

BELIZE CITY, Belize, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME, a global Web3 iGaming platform, will exhibit at iGB L!VE 2025, set to take place on July 2–3, 2025, at the ExCeL London exhibition centre. With over 15,000 attendees and 300+ companies expected, iGB L!VE 2025 is one of the most anticipated events in the iGaming calendar, bringing together operators, affiliates, tech providers, and game developers under one roof.

BC.GAME at iGB L!VE 2025: Showcasing Web3 Gaming Innovation

BC.GAME will be present at Booth L60, where it will highlight its latest developments in Web3 gaming — including the platform's native token BC, proprietary game titles, and tools designed to support a decentralized, community-led gaming experience.

The company's team will be on-site to meet with affiliates, partners, and service providers interested in exploring collaboration opportunities. With a growing international footprint and a strong focus on community engagement, BC.GAME aims to position itself as a key player in the convergence of blockchain technology and iGaming.

Strengthening Global Reach Through iGB L!VE

Participation in iGB L!VE 2025 reflects BC.GAME's commitment to expanding its presence in Europe and other regulated markets. The event offers a valuable platform for the company to connect with industry leaders, explore emerging trends, and forge new partnerships across the iGaming and Web3 sectors.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth L60 or reach out in advance to schedule meetings with the BC.GAME team.

About BC.GAME

Founded in 2017, BC.GAME is a global Web3 gaming platform offering a wide range of casino, sports, and proprietary games powered by blockchain technology. With a strong focus on community engagement, transparency, and innovation, BC.GAME combines traditional iGaming experiences with decentralized features — including its native token $BC, integrated wallets, and on-chain gameplay.

For more information, visit https://bc.game.

