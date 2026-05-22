BC.GAME Updates $BC White Paper, Revealing New Details on Token Utility and Burn Mechanism

BELIZE CITY, Belize, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME has released an updated version of its $BC white paper, providing further details on the role of $BC as the platform's native token, as well as its utility, BC Engine integration and burn mechanism.

The updated white paper positions $BC as a utility token within the BC.GAME ecosystem, designed to support platform rewards, staking activity and broader user participation. It also outlines the token's economic structure, including a fixed total supply of 10 billion $BC and an allocation framework covering liquidity mining, community airdrops, LDP, advisors and marketing.

The latest $BC white paper not only introduces BC.GAME's plans for new features and use cases around its native platform token, but also describes the burn mechanism linked to BC Engine staking activity. When players stake $BC into BC Engine and unstake that portion before it has been staked for seven days, 1% of the unstaked amount will be routed into the burn process.

$BC is a utility token that plays an important role within the BC.GAME ecosystem. Players can use $BC to participate in a range of platform functions, including gaming-related use cases, staking, platform rewards, trading, exclusive access and community contributions. $BC was introduced with the idea that a platform token should not exist separately from the product but should be connected to real platform activity, user participation and long-term reward mechanisms.

KK, CEO of BC.GAME, said:

"$BC is designed to be part of the BC.GAME experience, not separate from it. The updated white paper gives players a clearer view of how token utility, reward mechanisms, staking behavior, and supply management are connected through BC Engine and broader platform activity. As the BC.GAME ecosystem continues to develop, $BC will remain an important part of how we structure user participation and long-term platform rewards."

According to CoinGecko data, $BC reached an all-time high of US$0.01196 on April 14, 2026. As BC Engine rolls out and $BC use cases across platform rewards, staking, gaming experiences, exclusive access and community participation continue to expand, $BC is becoming a more closely watched part of the BC.GAME ecosystem.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a crypto-friendly online entertainment platform offering casino games, sports betting and digital asset-based gaming experiences. Since its launch in 2017, BC.GAME has continued to build a crypto-native platform with a broad range of games, digital asset support and player-focused reward features.

SOURCE BC.GAME