BC.GAME wins "Best Crypto Casino" at SiGMA Central Europe Awards 2025

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global crypto entertainment brand BC.GAME has been named "Best Crypto Casino 2025" at the SiGMA Central Europe B2C Awards, held this year in Rome. The result has been published via SiGMA's official channels and industry media, with BC.GAME listed among the winners in the cryptocasino operator category.

As part of the SiGMA Central Europe 2025 event in early November, the B2C Awards focused on operators that have shown notable performance in online entertainment and sports betting over the past year. The "Best CryptoCasino 2025" category is specifically dedicated to platforms built around crypto assets as a core feature of their offering.

According to award-related communications and public review sources, BC.GAME's recognition is linked to its integration of crypto payments, multi-vertical product line-up and ongoing development in Web3-oriented use cases. Several third-party reviews have highlighted BC.GAME as a representative example of a platform that supports multiple cryptocurrencies, combines casino and sports content, and designs features with on-chain users in mind.

BC.GAME noted that the award serves as a form of interim feedback on the platform's long-term commitment to the crypto segment. The company plans to continue improving the user experience around crypto payments, cross-device product performance and content operations, while expanding sports and esports-related partnerships in markets where such activities are permitted by local regulation.

Prior to this, BC.GAME had already appeared multiple times in SiGMA and other industry award lists, including "CryptoCasino of the Year – SiGMA America / SiGMA Europe / AffPapa" (2022), "Best Casino Operator – SiGMA Europe" and "Crypto Game Platform of the Year – SiGMA Asia" (2023), as well as "Best CryptoCasino – SiGMA Europe" and "Best on Mobile – SiGMA Africa" (2024).

Founded in 2017, BC.GAME is an online entertainment brand that uses crypto assets as a primary means of payment and settlement, offering a diversified mix of online casino, sports and esports products to a global audience. Publicly available information indicates that the platform aggregates thousands of games from multiple providers and offers sports and esports betting under a single account system, supporting deposits and withdrawals in a range of crypto assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and Toncoin, alongside selected fiat and traditional payment methods.

As a crypto-native operator, BC.GAME incorporates mechanisms such as provably fair verification into its product design and combines these with a native token and promotional structures to deliver an integrated casino and sports experience for crypto community users. With continued nominations and awards within the SiGMA framework and other international programmes, BC.GAME is increasingly regarded as a long-term player in the crypto entertainment vertical.

SOURCE BC.GAME