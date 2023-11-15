BCS Automotive Interface Solutions and UltraSense Systems Revolutionize the Automotive Touch Interface for Steering Wheels

UltraSense Systems

Nov. 15, 2023

RADOLFZELL, Germany, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Automotive Interface Solutions (BCS-AIS), a leader in the design, development, and production of complex switch and switch modules for the world's largest automotive manufacturers, announces a collaboration with UltraSense Systems, innovators of cutting-edge Human Machine Interface (HMI) Controller IC's. This inventive partnership will bring forth solid-surface touch systems with multi-mode sensing to steering wheels for global automotive OEMs, marking a significant step in automotive solid-state touch technology.

BCS will integrate UltraSense's TouchPoint Q TapForce HMI Controllers into its latest solid-surface steering wheel switch boxes with active haptics, catering to Chinese and other global automakers. Production is set to commence before the end of the year, promising a new era of interactive and robust touch experiences for drivers worldwide.

Tim Zhou, R&D Director of BCS, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "As a supplier of new and superior touch systems to automotive makers, BCS is delighted to partner with UltraSense to integrate their innovative TouchPoint HMI Controllers into our next-generation products. With UltraSense's partnership, we are confident that our solid-surface multi-mode steering wheels and other next-generation touch products will stand out with our customers to deliver an exceptional touch user experience."

UltraSense TouchPoint Q's revolutionary QuadForce architecture sets a new standard in force-sensing technology for the automotive industry. Utilizing a MEMS piezoelectric process, it etches four microscopic strain sensors into each TouchPoint controller, offering unparalleled benefits, including immunity to low and high-temperature sensitivities, resilience against mechanical and aging stresses compared to other force sensing technologies, providing instant robustness to capacitive touch systems, and calibratable force thresholds tailored for specific automotive use cases.

Mo Maghsoudnia, Founder and CEO of UltraSense Systems, commented, "Our collaboration with BCS is a major milestone for UltraSense and a testament to our technology's role in the automotive industry's rapid transformation from mechanical to solid-surface digital touch interfaces. We're excited to partner with a global leader like BCS with a strategically aligned vision of changing the way we interact with the interior of the vehicle by providing solid-surface touch experience solutions."

About UltraSense Systems Inc.
UltraSense Systems elevates the automotive touch experience with its HMI Controllers IC's and In-Plane Sensing solutions, enabling multi-mode touch sensing, backlighting, haptics feedback and processing Machine Learning algorithms to turn almost any surface into touch surface. UltraSense offers a more intuitive and modern experience for drivers; a more integrated, easier to manufacture and thinner solutions for tier-suppliers; and greater surface material design options plus recyclability and sustainability benefits for automakers. For more information, visit www.ultrasensesys.com.

About BCS Automotive Interface Solutions
BCS Automotive Interface Solutions specializes in crafting innovative switch solutions for vehicle interiors, ensuring a safe and comfortable driving experience for every driver. With a rich heritage dating back to 1949, the company has evolved into a global leader in automotive interface solutions with a workforce of approximately 3,600 dedicated employees. With a global footprint in 10 countries, including 8 advanced manufacturing facilities and 13 Sales and Engineering locations, BCS stands as a reliable partner for automotive manufacturers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.bcs-ais.com

CONTACT: Nicole Conley, 831-713-9076, nicole.conley@taniscomm.com 

Mobase Electronics and UltraSense Systems Partner to Bring Solid-Surface Infotainment Touch Systems with Multi-Mode Sensing to Global Automotive OEMs

Mobase Electronics Co. Ltd., a leading Korean tier-supplier of automotive switches, announces a strategic partnership with UltraSense Systems,...
UltraSense Systems Launches TouchPoint Q to Improve the Touch Experience for Automotive User Interfaces

UltraSense Systems today introduced UltraSense TouchPoint Q, the world's first piezoelectric strain sensor designed to bring a better touch...
