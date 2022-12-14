BCS Financial Named a "Most Innovative Company of the Year" by Best in Biz Awards 2022

The Chicago area insurance and financial services company named a bronze winner in the "Most Innovative Company of the Year" category for its innovative new products and services addressing megatrends impacting the insurance industry

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Financial has been named a bronze winner in the "Most Innovative Company of the Year – Medium" category in the Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

BCS Financial, which is owned by all 34 Blue Cross Blue Shield primary licensees and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, was honored with the award based on three of its recent product and service innovations, including: the launch of a first-of-its-kind critical illness insurance policy providing coverage for severe mental illness; expanded cyber insurance products offering education and support to help businesses mitigate an attack before it happens; and a new reinsurance solution covering the financial risk so health plans and employers can offer new, life-saving (but incredibly expensive) cellular and gene therapies to patients.

"The insurance industry has experienced dynamic changes in the last 10 years, and BCS has remained focused on developing innovative solutions in response to the shifting markets," says Peter Costello, president and CEO, BCS Financial. "Identifying new opportunities helps us to deliver on our mission of improving access to affordable healthcare and making our communities safer and stronger."

The 12th annual Best in Biz Awards saw fierce competition among 700 entries from companies of all sizes, regions, and industries. For a full list of Best in Biz Awards 2022, winners, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners.

For more information about BCS, visit: bcsf.com.

About BCS Financial

BCS Financial Corporation has more than 70 years of experience delivering a wide-range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and commercial markets nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. Learn more at bcsf.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories.

Media Contact:

Nathan Post

Phone: 630.472.7860

SOURCE BCS Financial