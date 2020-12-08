BCS Financial Welcomes New Members to Its Board of Directors for 2021

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS has appointed three new additions to its board of directors, effective immediately: Walter Bell, former chairman, Swiss Re America Holding Corporation; Diane Gore, CEO, BCBS of Wyoming; and Gary St. Hilaire, CEO, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

"Our newest board members bring a wealth of experience and expertise, and we look forward to their contributions as we work to fulfill our mission to protect customers with innovative and easy-to-use insurance and financial solutions," said Peter Costello, president and CEO, BCS Financial. "We are very fortunate to have them join us as we execute our strategies, and provide value for our customers and shareholders."

Bell, Gore, and St. Hilaire were appointed in November, joining Dr. Craig E. Samitt, M.D., appointed in May, as new board members in 2020.

Walter Bell is a former Chairman of Swiss Re America Holding Corporation, where he provided supervisory governance of Swiss Re's Americas businesses and oversaw and directed regulatory and public affairs for all the North America businesses from September 2008 to October 2012. Bell served as Alabama Insurance Commissioner, leading efforts to streamline the Alabama Department of Insurance, and also served as President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and Vice Chairman of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) Executive Committee.

Diane Gore is President and CEO of BCBS Wyoming, Wyoming's oldest health insurer. She began her decades-long career at BCBSWY shortly after graduating from the University of Wyoming, and has been involved in the company's financial area since she began her employment. She was named Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer in 2002, Chief Operating Officer in 2017, Executive Vice President in 2018, and President and CEO in 2019.

Gary D. St. Hilaire is President and CEO of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. St. Hilaire joined Horizon BCBSNJ from Capital Blue Cross in central Pennsylvania, where he served eight years as CEO. During St. Hilaire's tenure with Capital BlueCross, he led the company's transformation into a nationally diversified family of companies, stressing the importance of leadership and corporate citizenship, and driving innovation with patient-focused care models, growth in ancillary services, and leading-edge data analytics.

About BCS Financial Corporation:

For over 70 years, BCS Financial Corporation has delivered a wide range of insurance and financial solutions primarily designed for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and their customers nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

