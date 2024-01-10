BCS Financial Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Financial announces it has been named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. 

BCS Financial, wholly owned by all Blue Cross Blue Shield primary licensees and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, was selected based on its wide range of innovative, easy-to-use insurance and financial solutions, including new products designed to improve access to and affordability of new and emerging gene therapy treatments.

BCS wins BIG Innovation Award
"Our job at BCS is to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to customers. To do that, we have to be innovative, and we have to be fast," said Peter Costello, President & Chief Executive Officer, BCS Financial. "We appreciate this recognition for the work our teams are doing to help improve the lives of our customers through our innovative products and solutions."

Those products and solutions include a first-of-its-kind Critical Illness product that provides benefits for severe mental illness, inventive cyber insurance coverage that includes front-end monitoring and education, and insurance and reinsurance solutions for health plans and employers that offer risk protection for gene therapies.

"Innovation is driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring BCS Financial as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

BCS is proud to be among those moving the insurance industry forward.

About BCS Financial

BCS Financial Corporation has 75 years of experience delivering a wide range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and commercial markets nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. Learn more at bcsf.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

