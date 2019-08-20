BCS Financial's Groundbreaking EssentialCare Line Addresses Mental Health, Named Finalist in 2019 Insurance Nexus Awards

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Financial's progressive EssentialCare Group Critical Illness product line has been announced as a finalist for the 2019 Insurance Nexus New Product of the Year Award, in addition to the North American Contribution to Society Award. BCS is approaching mental health with a renewed vigor, addressing the issue head-on with its innovative mental health rider, which provides coverage for severe mental illness. The EssentialCare Critical Illness policy provides coverage for up to 35 of the most pervasive critical illnesses, plus eight childhood conditions.

"Our recently launched EssentialCare Group Critical Illness product was nominated for this award because of its new-to-market product feature that provides coverage for those suffering from a severe mental illness," said Bruce Bahn, Vice President, Product Development at BCS. "While the industry has done an excellent job providing financial protection for physical conditions, a mental illness can be just as debilitating and life-disrupting. We are proud to be the first to bring this coverage to the U.S. market and to be recognized by industry peers."

The annual Insurance Nexus Award ceremony is the biggest celebration in insurance, held to celebrate the most innovative and passionate movers and shakers on the front lines. This September, the gala will bring together dedicated insurance teams to celebrate the best and brightest in the insurance industry. The black-tie gala is set to take place on Sept. 12 at the Hilton Chicago.

"This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of a large cross-functional team that has worked to develop and bring this product to market. BCS is honored to be amongst top names in the industry on the list of finalists in two award categories. Congratulations to all the finalists," Bahn said.

For more information about the awards, visit the website at https://events.insurancenexus.com/awards/. For more information on the EssentialCare Group Critical Illness product, visit bcsf.com.

