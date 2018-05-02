BCT - Bank of Charles Town Welcomes Raymond F. Goodrich as Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer

Goodrich, formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer with Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. in McLean, Virginia, and Senior Vice President at M & T Bank (formerly Provident Bank), brings over 33 years of financial services experience to his new position. He began his banking career in First Virginia Bank's management training program. Raymond has expertise in lending at all levels with a solid foundation in commercial lending.

"We are extremely pleased to have Raymond join our growing team," said Alice Frazier, BCT President and CEO. "Raymond's welcoming personality and intentional focus on the customer experience makes him a natural fit for BCT. We believe that Raymond's experience in SBA, USDA and government contract lending will bring new opportunities to the local businesses in the counties we serve."

A new resident to West Virginia, Goodrich stated, "I'm excited for this venture and opportunity in a new market. I look forward to meeting with area businesses and residents to assist them with their banking needs."

Son of a three-war USAF veteran officer, Goodrich started his career in banking in the Washington, DC, area in 1985. In his spare time, Goodrich enjoys running, swimming, tennis and competitive golf.

