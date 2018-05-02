BCT - Bank of Charles Town Welcomes Raymond F. Goodrich as Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer

News provided by

Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

11:08 ET

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC-QB: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), welcomes Raymond F. Goodrich as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer.

Runtime Error body {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size: .7em;color:black;} p {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;color:black;margin-top: -5px} b {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:bold;color:black;margin-top: -5px} H1 { font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size:18pt;color:red } H2 { font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size:14pt;color:maroon } pre {font-family:"Consolas","Lucida Console",Monospace;font-size:11pt;margin:0;padding:0.5em;line-height:14pt} .marker {font-weight: bold; color: black;text-decoration: none;} .version {color: gray;} .error {margin-bottom: 10px;} .expandable { text-decoration:underline; font-weight:bold; color:navy; cursor:hand; } @media screen and (max-width: 639px) { pre { width: 440px; overflow: auto; white-space: pre-wrap; word-wrap: break-word; } } @media screen and (max-width: 479px) { pre { width: 280px; } } Server Error in '/' Application. Runtime Error Description: An application error occurred on the server. The current custom error settings for this application prevent the details of the application error from being viewed remotely (for security reasons). It could, however, be viewed by browsers running on the local server machine. Details: To enable the details of this specific error message to be viewable on remote machines, please create a <customErrors> tag within a "web.config" configuration file located in the root directory of the current web application. This <customErrors> tag should then have its "mode" attribute set to "Off". <!-- Web.Config Configuration File --> <configuration> <system.web> <customErrors mode="Off"/> </system.web> </configuration> Notes: The current error page you are seeing can be replaced by a custom error page by modifying the "defaultRedirect" attribute of the application's <customErrors> configuration tag to point to a custom error page URL. <!-- Web.Config Configuration File --> <configuration> <system.web> <customErrors mode="RemoteOnly" defaultRedirect="mycustompage.htm"/> </system.web> </configuration>
Runtime Error body {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size: .7em;color:black;} p {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;color:black;margin-top: -5px} b {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:bold;color:black;margin-top: -5px} H1 { font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size:18pt;color:red } H2 {...

Goodrich, formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer with Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. in McLean, Virginia, and Senior Vice President at M & T Bank (formerly Provident Bank), brings over 33 years of financial services experience to his new position. He began his banking career in First Virginia Bank's management training program. Raymond has expertise in lending at all levels with a solid foundation in commercial lending.

"We are extremely pleased to have Raymond join our growing team," said Alice Frazier, BCT President and CEO. "Raymond's welcoming personality and intentional focus on the customer experience makes him a natural fit for BCT. We believe that Raymond's experience in SBA, USDA and government contract lending will bring new opportunities to the local businesses in the counties we serve."

A new resident to West Virginia, Goodrich stated, "I'm excited for this venture and opportunity in a new market. I look forward to meeting with area businesses and residents to assist them with their banking needs."

Son of a three-war USAF veteran officer, Goodrich started his career in banking in the Washington, DC, area in 1985. In his spare time, Goodrich enjoys running, swimming, tennis and competitive golf.

Bank of Charles Town, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., is a locally owned community bank with seven convenient offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Loudoun County, Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland. For more information, visit our website at www.mybct.com.

--------------

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bct---bank-of-charles-town-welcomes-raymond-f-goodrich-as-executive-vice-president-chief-lending-officer-300641172.html

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mybct.com

Also from this source

May 01, 2018, 15:29 ET BCT - Bank of Charles Town Announces Stephen Cowen as Senior Vice...

Apr 30, 2018, 18:32 ET Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

BCT - Bank of Charles Town Welcomes Raymond F. Goodrich as Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer

News provided by

Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

11:08 ET