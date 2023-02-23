BCT-Bank of Charles Town Appoints Sandy Hamilton to Advisory Board for Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. , Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, recently announced the appointment of Sandy Hamilton to its Advisory Board for the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. The Advisory Board consists of community leaders who work and live in Berkeley County and Jefferson County, West Virginia. The members provide strategic advice to BCT regarding local markets, with an emphasis on the Eastern Panhandle region of West Virginia.

Sandy Hamilton, BCT Advisory Board for the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia

"We are pleased to welcome Sandy to our Eastern Panhandle Advisory Board," stated Alice Frazier, BCT President and CEO. "She is well known to BCT and local business leaders for her tireless efforts to expand new and existing businesses in Berkeley County. Her experience with the Development Authority will provide BCT opportunities to form new relationships that will expand our market share in Berkeley County and beyond."

Hamilton recently retired from the office of Executive Director for the Berkeley County Development Authority (West Virginia) where she served over nine years attracting new businesses to the county as well as assisting existing businesses with growth and retention. Prior to that, Hamilton served as Manager for Workforce West Virginia, assisting businesses across the state acquire and retain employees.

The Martinsburg-Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce selected Hamilton as the 2022 Citizen of the Year. Previous honors include the 2020 Woman of Distinction by the Girl Scouts of the Nation's Capital and a 2020 Sharp Shooter by the West Virginia Executive Magazine.

Community service continues to be important to Hamilton. She currently serves on the following Boards of Directors: West Virginia Workforce Development, West Virginia School Building Authority, Blue Ridge Community and Technical College Foundation, Horizon Goodwill Industries, Eastern Panhandle Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Horses with Hearts, and Region 9. Hamilton also serves as a member of Martinsburg Rotary and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Committee.

Hamilton earned a Regents Bachelor of Arts degree from Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, West Virginia and is an alumnus of Musselman High School.

A life-long resident of Berkeley County, West Virginia, Hamilton enjoys traveling, reading, and is an avid sports enthusiast.

Advisory Board members serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia are:

C.W. "Chip" Hensell, III (Chair), President of Hensell Realty

Mark Burkhart , Owner of Mountainview Farm

, Owner of Mountainview Farm Alison A. Cox , Special Counsel of Bowles Rice , LLP

, Special Counsel of , LLP Darin L. Gilpin , DVM, Owner/Veterinarian of Shenandoah Veterinary Hospital

, DVM, Owner/Veterinarian of Shenandoah Veterinary Hospital Sandy Hamilton , (Retired) Executive Directory, Berkeley County Development Authority

, (Retired) Executive Directory, Berkeley County Development Authority Justin Henry , Chief Operating Officer of Panhandle Homes of Berkeley Co., Inc.

, Chief Operating Officer of Panhandle Homes of Berkeley Co., Inc. Jamila Jones-Fleet , Owner of Innovative Technology Solutions

, Owner of Innovative Technology Solutions John Lowe , President of Lowe Products

, President of Lowe Products Amy Panzarella , Owner and President of Amy N. Panzarella , LLC

, Owner and President of , LLC Kenny Roberts , Director of Invariant

, Director of Invariant Lisa Younis of Younis Orthodontics

The Advisory Board meets regularly with BCT management. In addition, they will represent BCT at business and community functions, serving as BCT's champions.

About BCT-Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $756 million in assets as of December 31, 2022, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA).

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

