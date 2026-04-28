BD Board Declares Dividend

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per common share, payable on June 30, 2026, to holders of record on June 9, 2026. The indicated annual dividend rate is $4.20 per share.

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

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Media Investors Matt Marcus Shawn Bevec VP, Public Relations SVP, Investor Relations [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)