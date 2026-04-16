BD Earns Industry Top Honors for Transparency, Resiliency and Partnership

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, has been recognized by the Healthcare Industry Resilience Collaborative (HIRC) as the only supplier to receive HIRC's inaugural Member Choice Awards across three categories, Transparency, Resiliency and Partnership. Selected by HIRC members based on real–world customer experience, the awards acknowledge suppliers whose actions strengthen supply chain transparency, resilience, and continuity of patient care.

Transparency Award: recognizes BD for sharing timely, usable data that enables two-way collaboration and earlier risk detection;

recognizes BD for sharing timely, usable data that enables two-way collaboration and earlier risk detection; Resiliency Award: recognizes BD for repeatable, evidence-based operations and governance that protects product level continuity during disruption;

recognizes BD for repeatable, evidence-based operations and governance that protects product level continuity during disruption; Partnership Award: recognizes BD for forging durable, value-creating partnerships through collaboration, risk-sharing and reliable execution under pressure.

"This recognition by HIRC members underscores BD's customer-centric approach, and resilient supply chain built on transparency, partnership and trust," said Massimiliano Urbini, EVP and Chief Integrated Supply Chain Officer at BD. "We are proud to be a trusted, long-term partner to our customers by showing up every day to deliver with excellence, safeguard continuity of care and provide the high–quality products patients depend on."

HIRC is a provider-driven, nonprofit consortium focused on advancing patient-centric health care supply chain resiliency through collaboration, standards and best practices. BD is an active HIRC council member and contributes to the development of HIRC standards, badges and guidelines.

BD has received the HIRC Transparency Badge for the last four consecutive years, and the HIRC Resiliency Badge in 2025.

To learn more about BD's awards and recognitions, visit news.bd.com/Award-news.

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of health care by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global health care. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)