BD Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

Top Score on Disability Equality Index Demonstrates Ongoing Progress in Creating Employment Opportunities for People with Disabilities

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced its recognition as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the fifth consecutive year.

This marks BD's second consecutive year earning a top score on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), known as the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion. The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), and was created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates.

Now in its ninth year, the DEI recognized 485 corporations for their disability inclusion efforts based on measures including culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity, with 294 companies receiving a score of 100, including BD.

"Accelerating our efforts to drive disability inclusion by creating employment opportunities for people with diverse abilities to develop their skills and be compensated for their contributions is not only our commitment, but is a central component of our values," said Nicole Thompson, vice president of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Engagement for BD. "We do not see or ascribe limitations on people with disabilities. We see their capabilities and possibilities and strive to open doors to career opportunities not traditionally afforded to them. This is how we help each other be great at BD. We are honored to be recognized by Disability:IN for our ongoing and forward-thinking progress."

Limitless, one of nine company-sponsored Associate Resource Groups at BD, enables an environment of inclusion that drives innovative thinking while eliminating obstacles for those with diverse abilities. For example, Limitless members helped create a paid internship program at BD for individuals with autism. It provides participants with real-world work experience in roles that support the company's customers and patients, and help BD achieve its Purpose of Advancing the World of Health.

This recognition demonstrates the company's ongoing progress in advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, and efforts to achieve its 2030+ goals for promoting a healthy workforce and communities. These goals encompass maintaining a healthy and thriving workforce that cultivates the company's culture of inclusion, safety, well-being, and contributes to community and company health. In addition to this accolade, BD recently was named as a Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc in its 2023 list and was also included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth consecutive year.

To learn more about the inclusion, diversity and equity systems, processes and tools that drive action and accountability at BD, visit the inclusion, diversity and equity pages on BD.com and read the 2022 Global ID&E Report.

