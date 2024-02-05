BDC Laboratories Introduces Software to Simplify Complex GOA Determination for Prosthetic Heart Valves

News provided by

BDC Laboratories

05 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Statys® GOA makes it possible to perform quantitative GOA analysis

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories (BDC Laboratories) introduced its Statys® GOA software today at MD&M West. This equipment-agnostic program simplifies and automates geometric orifice area (GOA) analysis in prosthetic heart valves.

GOA analysis is a multi-dimensional imaging challenge because heart valve substitutes have complex geometries and perform nuanced movements. Statys® GOA is the first purpose-built software for quantitative comparison of heart valve leaflet opening area between hydrodynamic testing and accelerated wear testing. It's designed to help engineering teams better comply with ISO 5840.

Learn more about the software here: https://www.bdclabs.com/testing-equipment/statys-goa-software/

Statys® GOA automatically analyzes video and still images, overlays boundaries, and determines the GOA for each frame, making analysis efficient, accurate, and simple. Image contrast is crucial in GOA analysis because, without clear differentiation between the leaflet edges and the background, it's challenging to achieve accurate measurements using edge detection. With multiple algorithms for tailoring analysis and correcting image quality, it's easy to fix less-than-ideal lighting conditions that traditionally confound these measurements.

With an intuitive interface and automated report generation, it's easy for anyone on the team to keep track of test results and avoid knowledge transfer gaps.

A Proven Path to GOA Analysis
"This software takes an esoteric, complex measurement and simplifies it," said Craig Weinberg, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, BDC Laboratories. "It's a very purpose-developed software. Statys® GOA does one thing really well—and that's quantifying the opening area of a valve throughout the cardiac cycle."

Today, some engineering teams create their own GOA analysis algorithms in general-purpose software platforms. With Statys® GOA, BDC Laboratories is leveraging decades of experience to ensure efficient and insightful GOA analysis, even for teams with limited resources.

About BDC Laboratories: Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories (BDC Laboratories) offers testing services and products that aid in the mechanical and functional evaluation of Class 2 and Class 3 medical device technologies for regulatory submission. With deep expertise, BDC Laboratories can test, evaluate, and support novel and well-established technologies. Devices include heart valves, heart valve repair technologies, and related stents and grafts. BDC Laboratories is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and in compliance with Good Laboratory Practices (GLP).

Media Contact: Bill Carlson, BDC Laboratories, 303.456.4665 Ext. 1031

SOURCE BDC Laboratories

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.