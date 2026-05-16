BD&J Expands Current Pro Bono Offerings with New Pro Bono Division

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD&J – a renowned personal injury firm serving all of California in car accident, commercial vehicle accident, product defect, wrongful death, and motorcycle collision matters – is proud to announce the expansion of its pro bono program. As of May 2026, BD&J will continue taking multiple clients per year at no charge from the firm's newly established pro bono division in an effort to provide quality legal representation to all Californians. Among BD&J's core principles is accessibility, and this expansion of the firm's pro bono practice aims to improve the availability of legal assistance by establishing a dedicated division to provide no-cost services.

BD&J recognizes that many times, legal representation is considered a luxury service instead of a right, leading many to put off or ignore their legal needs altogether out of fear that a great attorney might cost them more than they gain. Though BD&J has previously worked on pro bono basis for select cases, a division devoted entirely to free legal representation is a bold next step in the firm's community outreach initiative. This pro bono division will take on several cases each year at absolutely no cost as part of the firm's far-reaching BD&J Gives Back initiative. "The BD&J Gives Back program is one of our proudest achievements," remarks Co-founder Sean Banafsheh, "Building out our pro bono program into an entire firm division is the next logical step for a law firm looking to make real impact in the community."

The firm's commitment to serving the community through its BD&J Gives Back program has generated buzz around the role of businesses in the community, especially during times of crisis. Co-founder Kevin Danesh was a panel speaker at UCLA Law to discuss how practice growth starts in the community. "We believe that access to justice should not depend on financial circumstances," says Co-founder Kevin Danesh, "Pro bono work has always been part of our practice, but expanding into a whole division means we can help more people every year."

BD&J's new pro bono division is now accepting new cases. The firm encourages individuals who have been hurt in California to reach out here if they think they may not be able to afford a lawyer.

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served Californians for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, product defects, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here.

Media Contact: Juniper Elizondo – [email protected]

SOURCE BD&J, PC