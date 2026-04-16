BD&J Partner Dana Fox Bolsters Trial Team with a New Perspective After Decades in Defense Litigation

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD&J – a personal injury law firm representing clients in products liability, premises liability, construction accidents, and vehicle accidents -- is proud to announce the addition of Dana Alden Fox to its team of seasoned trial attorneys. After 40 years in defense litigation, Fox brings his extensive knowledge in trying high exposure cases to the plaintiff side of the bar to assist personal injury clients dealing with catastrophic injuries and wrongful deaths.

Dana Alden Fox joins California personal injury firm BD&J after decades in corporate defense.

Dana is a 40-year defense litigation veteran who has grown into a near-household name in the California legal industry. As the go-to attorney for California's highest-stakes and highest-profile cases, Fox understands the burden of ensuring his client's best interests are well-represented in trial. Now, with the script flipped, Fox looks forward to the challenge of applying his attuned legal instincts to plaintiff arguments. "The biggest shift is this: As a plaintiff's lawyer, you go first. You're not reacting. You're constructing the entire case from the ground up," says Fox, "…that requires a different level of front-end work – a different way of thinking about how the case comes together."

The most enlightening part of his new role is working with injured clients directly from Day One. "When you spend real time with a client, you get a real understanding of the damages – not just the medicals, but the life impact," he says, "that can change how you understand and frame the case."

Fox's experience working the defense provides him with a unique view on presenting cases in court. While the principles of courtroom arguments remain the same, the burden of proving his clients' cases, not just defeating opposing arguments, is a welcome challenge for a good cause: helping individuals recover from life-changing injuries.

Read more about Dana's approach and mission in the Daily Journal here.

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served Californians for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, product defects, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here.

Media Contact: Juniper Elizondo – [email protected]

SOURCE BD&J, PC