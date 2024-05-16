BDR and ServiceTitan Empower Contractors to Maximize Results and Grow Their Business With Multiyear Partnership

The premier business coaching and training provider for home services and the top end-to-end software solution for the trades announce a new partnership that reflects a shared commitment to contractors

SEATTLE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, and ServiceTitan, a leading software platform built to power the trades, announce a milestone multiyear partnership.

The enhanced partnership bolsters BDR and ServiceTitan's ongoing commitment to home service contractors and offers customers convenient access to proven solutions from two of the industry's most trusted leaders.

"For more than 25 years, BDR has empowered home service contractors to optimize performance and grow their companies, and we know ServiceTitan shares the same vision for supporting contractors," said Kim Archer, BDR president. "Their platform has proven to be a powerful solution for professionals throughout the skilled trades. Taking our partnership to the next level allows BDR and ServiceTitan to leverage shared expertise and proven effectiveness to boost the industry and help our customers get the most out of two pioneering brands."

BDR will now be recognized as a Titanium-level partner in ServiceTitan's Industry Partner Program. The companies will also collaborate on valuable content, including podcasts, webinars, and conference sessions, geared towards helping contractors boost performance and profitability.

"As hardworking contractors power the world, ServiceTitan is here to empower those contractors with the technology they need to run and grow their business," said Tyler Beesley, Vice President of Business Development at ServiceTitan. "Our partnership with BDR gives our mutual customers the best of both worlds with best-in-class technology coupled with industry leading coaching and best practices. I'm thrilled about ServiceTitan's continued partnership with BDR as our two teams work towards making contractors wildly successful."

Since 1998, BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies, with more than 10,000 professionals across North America attending BDR training courses annually. ServiceTitan is a leading cloud-based software platform built to power residential and commercial trades businesses by giving contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience.

"Our industry is rapidly evolving, and we're continuing to innovate in order to meet the needs of our customers," said Bruce Wiseman, CEO of BDR. "ServiceTitan and BDR have unique experience and insights that can amplify and elevate performance and results for the hard-working men and women leading the service trades into the future."

To learn more about BDR, visit https://www.bdrco.com.

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Coatue, CPP Investments, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital Partners LP, Generation Investment Management, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, TPG, and T. Rowe Price

