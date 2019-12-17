BDR announces 20% growth in core home service business training and coaching programs in 2019

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the top provider of business coaching and training for home service contractors and distributors, reported remarkable 20% growth in 2019 for its innovative contractor and distributor training workshops as well as its trademark BDR University, the company's core programs for developing business skills and helping home service professionals drive profit and growth.

"This year demonstrates the strength of the relationships we built in our training and coaching programs," said Bruce Wiseman, owner and president of BDR. "People who experience the philosophy and techniques we deliver show real success afterward, whether it's through a one-day workshop or an intensive three-day BDR University course. Their success, along with the renewed enthusiasm they take home and their commitment to the principles we teach, that's the best testimonial we could get."

BDR's experienced team offers multiple training and coaching programs, including Profit Coach business coaching, BDR University classes and Profit Launch Business Planning workshops. All of BDR's trainers and coaches have demonstrated success as either owner or manager of a successful home service company.

Upcoming BDR events include:

Jan. 15-17 : Top Gun Sales Excellence ( Seattle, Washington )

: Top Gun Sales Excellence ( ) Jan. 22-24 : Profit Launch Business Planning ( Seattle, Washington )

: Profit Launch Business Planning ( ) Feb. 5-7 : Top Gun Sales Excellence ( Irving, Texas )

: Top Gun Sales Excellence ( ) Feb. 11-12 : Accounting and Office Management ( Irving, Texas )

: Accounting and Office Management ( ) Feb. 13-14 : Labor Management: Retail Focus ( Raleigh, North Carolina )

: Labor Management: Retail Focus ( ) Feb. 19-21 : Commercial Maintenance Sales ( Raleigh, North Carolina )

: Commercial Maintenance Sales ( ) Mar. 4-6 : Top Gun Sales Excellence ( Raleigh, North Carolina )

: Top Gun Sales Excellence ( ) Mar. 10-11 : Maximize Profits Through Lifetime Clients: Residential Maintenance ( Seattle, Washington )

: Maximize Profits Through Lifetime Clients: Residential Maintenance ( ) Mar. 10-11 : Lead the Way: Dynamic Leadership Skills ( Irving, Texas )

: Lead the Way: Dynamic Leadership Skills ( ) Mar. 12-13 : Top Gun Installer Excellence: Closing the Loop ( Phoenix, Arizona )

: Top Gun Installer Excellence: Closing the Loop ( ) Mar. 19-20 : Customer Experience University ( Raleigh, North Carolina )

: Customer Experience University ( ) Mar. 31-April 1 : Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers ( Irving, Texas )

: Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers ( ) Apr. 15-17 : Service Dispatch University ( Seattle, Washington )

"We're not slowing down in 2020," Wiseman said. "We're offering more training workshops and coaching programs than ever before and expanding our team so we can build on this growth and help even more home service business owners find the success that's right for them."

For more information about BDR and upcoming events, visit www.bdrco.com/upcoming-events .

About BDR

BDR is the premier provider of business coaching and training to HVAC and other home services contractors and distributors. BDR's team of industry experts provide their clients with the information and strategies to drive profit and growth in their businesses. BDR's 8 for 10® report is the ultimate industry tool for identifying opportunities for efficiency and billing improvements in service. For more information about BDR, visit www.bdrco.com.

