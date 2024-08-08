BDR announces inspirational keynote speakers for SPARK 2025

The leading training and coaching provider for home services brings renowned speakers to this year's event to uplift and inspire attendees to achieve greater things in their businesses

SEATTLE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, is pleased to announce two renowned keynote speakers for the upcoming SPARK 2025, the ultimate networking event for home services contractors.

SPARK 2025, scheduled for Jan. 15-18 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will feature dynamic presentations from keynote speakers Kyle Scheele, known as "the patron saint of crazy ideas," and Ben Nemtin, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of "What Do You Want to Do Before You Die?" and "The Bucket List Journal."

"For the fourth year in a row, SPARK has proven to be a real boost in business for so many of our home services contracting clients," said Kim Archer, President of BDR. "We are very excited to learn from and be inspired by Ben Nemtin and Kyle Scheele, our keynote speakers this year. Attending this event provides an unparalleled opportunity for growth, learning, and networking, and we know Ben and Kyle's experiences, along with all the other learning opportunities, will offer transformational ideas to help our attendees propel their businesses for growth in the coming year."

Whether he's having a Viking funeral for the regrets of 21,000 people, hosting the world's first fake marathon, or gaining a million TikTok followers in just 25 hours, Kyle Scheele is always on the lookout for crazy ideas that produce wildly outsized outcomes. His projects have been featured in Fast Company, WIRED, The Washington Post, Yahoo!, BuzzFeed, UpWorthy and Goalcast, among many others. His videos have been viewed over 250 million times, and he has spoken to hundreds of thousands of audience members across the United States. More than anything, Kyle hopes his story can inspire others to chase their crazy ideas and become the people they were meant to be.

Ben Nemtin is ranked the #2 Motivational Speaker in the World by Global Gurus and starred in "The Buried Life," MTV's highest-rated show on iTunes and Amazon. As the co-founder of The Buried Life movement, Ben's message of radical possibility has been featured on The Today Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, FOX, and NBC News. President Obama called Ben and The Buried Life "inspiration for a new generation," while Oprah declared their mission "truly inspiring."

In addition to the two keynote addresses, SPARK 2025 will feature multiple learning opportunities including several breakout sessions and other interactive activities, all of which are included in the registration.

To register or find out more, visit https://www.bdrco.com/spark.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

