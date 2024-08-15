BDR boosts the benefits of training with exclusive Distributor Partnership Program

The premier training provider's new program allows distributors to leverage scheduled training days to earn benefits worth up to $17,000

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces an exclusive training partnership program designed to elevate distributors and their businesses to new success levels.

With BDR's new Distributor Partnership Program, distributors earn training rewards worth as much as $17,000 when they schedule training days for customers or team members.

"We've seen how BDR training can transform distribution results," said Matt MacArthur, senior vice president of training and marketing for BDR. "When their customers succeed, distribution businesses can flourish. We created BDR's new Distributor Partnership Program to give greater visibility and recognition to our distribution partners and maximize the benefits they gain from training."

The Distributor Partnership Program's four-tier reward system offers escalating advantages as participants schedule more training sessions. The more you train, the more you earn, driving unparalleled growth, enhancing customer satisfaction, and boosting the bottom line for distribution.

The program's tiers include:

Bronze: For distributors who schedule four or less training days a year.

Silver: For distributors who schedule five to eight training days a year.

Gold: For distributors who schedule nine to 12 training days a year.

Diamond: For distributors who schedule 13 or more training days a year.

"Great partnerships are built on mutual strengths, complementary skills, trust, and a shared vision," MacArthur said. "These values are the foundation of BDR's Distributor Partnership Program. We're offering an opportunity to align closely with our distributor partners to create combined value, boost sales, and lead the industry through training. A true partnership is more than a transaction. We want to build long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with the hard-working men and women who supply parts and equipment to the industry and their customers."

For more information about BDR's Distributor Partnership Program, visit https://www.bdrco.com/partnership-program.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Over 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop annually. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

