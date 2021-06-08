BDR announces fall and winter 2021 live online Profit Launch opportunities

"A strategic business plan is essential in today's economic environment," said Bruce Wiseman, owner and president of BDR. "Planning brings clarity to the leadership team and inspires action instead of anxiety. As we've learned in the last year, anything can happen. When it does, a business plan can help you adapt quickly and with confidence."

Five Profit Launch sessions based on participant experience will be offered, including:

Open session ( Dec. 1-3 ): For clients at any level.



For clients at any level. General session ( Sept. 15-17 ): Clients in the first or second year of Profit Launch attendance will develop an understanding of the planning process and the data needed to complete a business plan.



Clients in the first or second year of Profit Launch attendance will develop an understanding of the planning process and the data needed to complete a business plan. Masters session ( Nov 10-12 ): For clients in the third or fourth years of Profit Launch attendance. Participants may attend the Masters session if they are comfortable with the planning process after completing at least one general session.



For clients in the third or fourth years of Profit Launch attendance. Participants may attend the Masters session if they are comfortable with the planning process after completing at least one general session. Doctorate session ( Oct. 27-29 ): For clients in the fifth or sixth year of Profit Launch attendance who are extremely comfortable with the planning process and data and have a solid understanding of BDR best practices. Open to BDR Profit Coaching Program members only.



For clients in the fifth or sixth year of Profit Launch attendance who are extremely comfortable with the planning process and data and have a solid understanding of BDR best practices. Open to BDR Profit Coaching Program members only. Elite session ( Oct. 6-8 ): For clients in the seventh year of attendance and beyond. The elite management team is extremely comfortable with BDR best practices and the elite owner is comfortable having the manager in charge of developing a business plan. Open to BDR Profit Coaching Program members only.

Over three days, Profit Launch participants experience hands-on live online training from coaches, explore virtual vendor exhibits and connect with peers through virtual breakout sessions and online social gatherings.

To register for fall and winter 2021 Profit Launch sessions, or for more information about BDR and its online training opportunities, visit https://www.bdrco.com/profit-launch/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

