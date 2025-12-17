BDR partners with PPATEC to bring hands-on training to HVAC contracting teams

Two in-person courses, focused on growing service line profitability and helping technicians enhance their skills, will be held during Q1 in Grantville, Pennsylvania

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces a new partnership with PPATEC, the technical education provider for the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association. The first results of the partnership will be a pair of hands-on courses, led by seasoned BDR coaches at PPATEC's Grantville, Pennsylvania, training facility.

The first of these courses, Managing & Growing Service Profitably, will be taught by Jennifer Shooshanian, BDR's senior service coach and trainer. Built for business owners and service managers, the course outlines a proven framework to run a profitable services department through strategies and processes used by top-performing HVAC companies. The course is scheduled for Feb. 25-26, 2026.

A second course, Top Gun Technician Excellence, will be led by Shaun Weiss, a head coach and trainer with BDR. The course will help HVAC technicians improve their customer communication skills and establish a defined service delivery procedure, ultimately leading to fewer callbacks and more referrals. The course will take place March 31-April 1, 2026.

"We're excited to be partnering with PPATEC to deliver in-person training events for home service contractors," said Matt MacArthur, senior vice president of training and marketing for BDR. "Both these classes have proven to be highly impactful and engaging experiences for all who attend, and are backed by real-world results, equipping HVAC teams to level up in the new year."

PPATEC's training center provides a state-of-the-art setting for HVAC training, offering not only modern classrooms but also realistic lab environments. The facility regularly hosts students looking to enter the HVAC field, as well as established technicians and contractors looking to elevate their skills.

"It is our goal to be a full-service training provider for the home service industry," said Ted Harris, executive vice president of PPATEC. "The core competency of our school is centered around hands-on training solutions for service and installations technicians. The collaboration with BDR will extend beyond our technical training program and add valuable educational opportunities for service and installation departments, particularly focusing on profitability and customer communication skills. This partnership adds more value to our members and industry stakeholders who trust PPATEC as a training partner."

To register for Managing & Growing Service Profitably, visit bdrco.com/managing-growing-service-profitably-registration/.

To register for Top Gun Technician Excellence, visit bdrco.com/top-gun-technician-excellence-live-registration/.

For additional details about BDR or PPATEC, visit bdrco.com or ppatec.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

Business Development Resources (BDR) is the premier provider of business growth resources for home service contractors and distributors. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR empowers contractors to build profitable, sustainable companies through integrated business coaching, marketing and training solutions. The company serves thousands of home service professionals each year through its industry-leading programs, including Profit Coach, which supports more than 600 top contractors across North America. Nearly 1,000 business leaders attend BDR's annual Profit Launch workshops to develop actionable growth strategies. Learn more at bdrco.com.

About PPATEC

PPATEC is the technical education center of the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association, delivering hands-on training for the HVAC and energy industry. Serving Pennsylvania and surrounding states, PPATEC offers coursework tailored for energy marketers and HVAC contractors, covering air conditioning, electrical, gas heat, heat pumps, HVAC installation, oil heat, and plumbing. Classes are designed for both new students and experienced technicians, helping build real-world skills that strengthen teams and advance careers. Learn more at ppatec.com.

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)