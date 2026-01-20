BDR's SPARK 2026 ignites momentum for residential service contractors, drawing hundreds for world-class keynotes and sessions

The annual conference provided HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractors with actionable insights into marketing and business growth

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the business coaching, training, and marketing authority for home services industry professionals, welcomed over 400 contractors and home service industry professionals to SPARK 2026, the company's annual learning and networking event. This year's conference brought together owners, managers and emerging leaders for three energizing days of education, inspiration and peer connection at the Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa on Amelia Island, Florida.

Designed to help contractors start the year with purpose and confidence, SPARK 2026 delivered a blend of high-impact keynote presentations, breakout sessions focused on key areas of business performance and impactful opportunities for networking and connection.

This year's conference opened with keynote speaker Sarah Wells, who challenged attendees to cultivate personal excellence and lead with intention. It closed with a powerful keynote from Jon Acuff, New York Times bestselling author and one of Inc.'s Top 100 Leadership Speakers, who focused on goal achievement and turning ambition into action.

"SPARK is meant to be both motivational and practical, providing contractors with renewed vision and vigor but also with tactical focus on how they can kickstart their year," said Tammy Vasquez, vice president of coaching for BDR. "This year's sessions equipped attendees with practical strategies they can apply immediately to strengthen their operations and accelerate growth."

Throughout the event, BDR coaches and industry leaders shared field-tested insights on topics such as financial performance, leadership development and lead generation systems, helping contractors return home with measurable next steps for 2026.

"The contractors who come to SPARK each year are driven to move their businesses forward, applying creativity and discipline to achieve their goals," said Vasquez. "That determination is a big reason why SPARK is such a catalyst for growth."

While in Florida, BDR announced the next SPARK event will take place in Palm Springs, California at the Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort, January 13 – 16, 2027. Registration for SPARK 2027 event will open on February 2nd.

For additional details about BDR visit bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

Business Development Resources (BDR) is the premier provider of business growth resources for home service contractors and distributors. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR empowers contractors to build profitable, sustainable companies through integrated business coaching, marketing and training solutions. The company serves thousands of home service professionals each year through its industry-leading programs, including Profit Coach, which supports more than 600 top contractors across North America. Nearly 1,000 business leaders attend BDR's annual Profit Launch workshops to develop actionable growth strategies. Learn more at bdrco.com.

