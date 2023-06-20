BDR Announces New Training Course Designed to Help Enhance Performance of HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Distributor Sales Managers

Raising the Bar: Enhancing Success in Distribution Sales Management gives sales managers the tools and skills to successfully lead their sales team to greater results.

SEATTLE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), a trusted provider of business coaching and training services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries, announces Raising the Bar: Enhancing Success in Distribution Sales Management. This new training course gives sales managers the tools they need to excel and become the leaders their teams deserve.

Business Development Resources (BDR) announces Raising the Bar: Enhancing Success in Distribution Sales Management, a new training course that gives sales managers the tools they need to excel and become the leaders their teams need.

Participants in the course will enhance their skills in core areas that lead directly to sales success, including leadership, time management, communication, financial understanding, and sales performance coaching.

"BDR recognizes the challenges faced by Distribution Sales Managers, from driving revenue and expanding market share to inspiring and guiding their teams," said Matt MacArthur, BDR Director of Training. "This new training program is built uniquely for Distribution Sales Managers, giving them the essential tools to amplify their existing skills and achieve new levels of performance with their team."

Raising the Bar: Enhancing Success in Distribution Sales Management is a two-day course where participants will learn:

How to use products and services to solve dealer pain points.

How to help their teams evolve from transactional to relationship-based sales.

How to identify better time-management techniques.

How to develop enhanced communication skills.

How to document what their teams should know about every customer they call on.

How to recognize the difference between leading and managing — and how and when to apply each.

How to identify the steps of a structured outside sales process.

How to measure and coach the performance of their sales teams.

To learn more about BDR's Raising the Bar: Enhancing Success in Distribution Sales Management training course, visit https://www.bdrco.com/event/raising-the-bar-enhancing-success-in-distribution-sales-management/

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)