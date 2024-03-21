BDR Announces Profit Launch 2025 Business Planning Workshops

Sessions of the long-running virtual workshop, designed to help home service companies develop a roadmap to growth and higher profits, will be offered September through December

SEATTLE, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces the return of Profit Launch, the home service industry's longest-running and highest-rated business planning workshop.

BDR's Profit Launch Business Planning for 2025 will begin in September and run through December with six different session dates for contractors to choose from. These three-day virtual workshops help home service contracting companies develop a five-year roadmap to higher profits and sustained growth.

"A comprehensive strategic business plan is essential for success in our industry," emphasized BDR President Kim Archer. "In addition to guiding decision-making, developing a business plan provides clarity to the owner and management team of the business goals, allowing them to move forward with confidence, not fear."

BDR's head coaches guide each three-day Profit Launch workshop which includes main sessions focused on key areas such as operations, marketing, advertising, sales, service, and leadership development. Teams also participate in breakout sessions to identify goals and start building the elements of their plan.

Profit Launch session dates for 2024:

September 18 - 20

October 2 - 4

October 16 - 18

October 30 - November 1

November 13 - 15

December 4 - 6

Since 2005, more than a thousand contracting businesses have attended Profit Launch sessions. To register for a 2024 Profit Launch session or for more information about BDR and its online training opportunities, visit https://www.bdrco.com/profit-launch/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

