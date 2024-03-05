Seattle Business Magazine and Best Companies Group Recognize BDR for Outstanding Workplace Environment and Company Culture

The national home services training leader has been named for the second consecutive year to the exclusive list of Washington's Best Companies to Work For

SEATTLE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, has been recognized as a top workplace by Seattle Business Magazine, the Pacific Northwest's premier business publication and leading employee engagement and workplace culture experts.

For the second consecutive year, BDR was named one of Washington's Best Companies to Work For in Seattle Business Magazine's annual ranking of employers who positively impact the state's economy and workforce. BDR ranked #12 among small businesses.

BDR was also recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Consulting by Best Companies Group. Best Companies Group compiles its regional results to create national rankings based on industry. This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in the industry. BDR ranked #3 in consulting nationwide.

"We teach our clients to grow their businesses by empowering their employees, and at BDR we strive to practice what we preach every day," said BDR CEO Bruce Wiseman. "Supporting team members has helped us become an employer of choice in our region and industry, and we continue to create an environment where everyone can thrive and grow."

Companies across the state participated in a two-part survey process to determine Washington's Best Companies to Work For. The first part evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. Seattle Business Magazine had Best Companies Group manage Washington's overall registration and survey process, analyze the data, and determine the final rankings. To be eligible, companies must have a facility in Washington, at least 15 employees working in the state, and be in business for at least one year.

Regional results were compiled from nationwide lists for the Best Places to Work in Consulting award, managed by Best Companies Group. The process consisted of an employee engagement survey measuring the employee experience in eight core focus areas- Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communications, Role Satisfaction Work Environment, Relationship with Supervisor, Training, Development & Resources, Pay & Benefits and Overall Engagement. Overall scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

Seattle Business Magazine delivers insight into the key people, enterprises, and trends driving business in the Pacific Northwest, providing a perspective critical to companies operating in this region's ever-changing economic environment.

For more information about BDR, visit https://bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

