BDR announces the launch of Membership Manager

Membership Manager incorporates all aspects of maintenance agreement programs with a web system, shopping cart and branded mobile app that ensure a smooth transition between management, promotion and customer engagement during year-round service schedules. Billing, marketing and communication are all supported through a combination of tools provided by Membership Manager. Increased communication, especially through the mobile app, gives HVAC businesses greater opportunity to market different service options and upgrades to an established customer base.

"We wanted to provide an additional resource for enhancing the overall success of HVAC businesses," said Bruce Wiseman, BDR's owner and president. "In a competitive market, finding ways to stand out from competition is important. Streamlining maintenance agreement programs with the assistance of an all-encompassing system like Membership Manager is taking a big step in the race to become a prominent HVAC business."

Membership Manager provides several layers of support for maintenance agreement growth and continued success:

Website system and shopping cart – integrated with an existing website to manage and promote revenue, as well as encourage customer engagement.

– integrated with an existing website to manage and promote revenue, as well as encourage customer engagement. Mobile app – can do everything the website system does and includes mobile push notifications. Customers can also request service directly through the app.

– can do everything the website system does and includes mobile push notifications. Customers can also request service directly through the app. Marketing Coach – assists with ensuring each system feature is understood and utilized properly.

– assists with ensuring each system feature is understood and utilized properly. Communication – emphasized through email marketing campaigns, text reminders, push notifications and promotional brochures, with the help of Marketing Coaches and the design team.

emphasized through email marketing campaigns, text reminders, push notifications and promotional brochures, with the help of Marketing Coaches and the design team. Training – included in the implementation process. Marketing Coaches assist owners and office staff in introducing the system to employees and customers. Employees and bookkeeping staff also receive training.

For more information about BDR and Membership Manager, visit https://www.bdrco.com/membership-manager/ .

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)

