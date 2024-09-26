BDR celebrates 20 years of helping contractors build their roadmap to success with Profit Launch workshops

The leading training and coaching provider for the home services industry kicked off its annual business planning workshop season for contractors.

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, celebrates the 20th anniversary of the premier business planning workshop for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and home services contractors.

Profit Launch is a three-day workshop that helps business owners and managers prepare for the future by developing and refining a detailed, personalized five-year business plan to ensure their company's financial security and support its strategic goals.

Since its launch in 2004, BDR's Profit Launch has helped thousands of contractors reach higher profits and sustained growth.

"Business owners are constantly on the lookout for guidance when it comes to navigating the challenges they face every day and maximizing the opportunities available in their market," said BDR President Kim Archer. "Over the last two decades, Profit Launch Business Planning workshop has become the most trusted solution for helping contractors and their teams develop concrete strategies for meeting goals and achieving long-term success in an evolving industry."

While the first session has already taken place, contractors still have five more opportunities to build their business plan for 2025 in Profit Launch sessions, including:

Oct. 9 - 11 for enterprise companies

for enterprise companies Oct. 16 - 18

Oct. 30 - Nov. 1

Nov. 13 - 15

Dec. 4 - 6

Jan. 29 - 31, 2025

Profit Launch main sessions focus on crucial areas of the plan, including front- and back-office operations, marketing, advertising, sales, service, and leadership development. After each main session, teams break out to identify goals for the following year and start building plan elements. BDR's expert head coaches help teams stay on track and resolve any roadblocks that may arise.

The live-virtual platform delivers compelling interactive content, including live and recorded webinar sessions, private breakout rooms, accessibility for multiple team members, and easy file transfers. The platform also connects participants with essential tools and resources through BDR's preferred industry partnerships.

"Every successful home services company needs a comprehensive business plan," Archer said. "Profit Launch helps contractors establish a roadmap for their company. When you know where you are heading, you can better communicate the vision to your team and start taking the necessary steps to reach your goals."

For more information about BDR's industry-exclusive business planning or to register for Profit Launch Business Planning, visit https://www.bdrco.com/profit-launch/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Over 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop annually. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

