BDR introduces 2025 training series for home service territory managers

The premier HVAC, plumbing, and electrical consulting company's courses will provide executable, winning strategies to improve distribution sales performance

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), a trusted provider of business coaching and training services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries, announces the return of the popular Territory Manager Consulting Skills Series, designed to help distribution sales professionals transform from simple order taker to valuable business resource for their customers.

Business Development Resources announces the return of the popular Territory Manager Consulting Skills Series. (PRNewsfoto/Business Development Resources (BDR))

"The focus of the Territory Manager Consulting Skills Series is to help managers deliver actionable consulting advice, from lead retention and conversion to increasing profit margins," said Matt MacArthur, Sr. Vice President of Training at BDR. "Consumer expectations for home service providers are growing yearly, and this series equips managers with the skills to help contractors develop winning tactics. These strategies can help home service companies execute effectively, provide the highest quality of service, and foster more revenue opportunities for their businesses."

Kicking off in February 2025, the Territory Manager Consulting Skills Series provides new and experienced territory managers with the tools to enhance the customer experience by offering business guidance and advice. Led by former top-performing territory managers, the series helps position attendees as trusted consultants to their customers, covering topics such as:

Adding a Retail Sales Person: Feb. 12, 2025

Pricing a Job Correctly: May 7, 2025

The Art of Consumer Financing: Aug. 19, 2025

Improving Contractors' Success with Leads: Nov. 20, 2025

"Territory managers play a vital role in the success of their clients," MacArthur said. "They are extended team members that drive success, and by improving their expertise, they can provide better service and measurable results. BDR's upcoming schedule will provide managing partners the opportunity to create best practices that can be leveraged for scalable growth in 2025 and beyond."

To register or for more information about BDR's Territory Manager Consulting Skills Series, visit https://www.bdrco.com/territory-manager-consulting-skills-series/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Over 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop annually. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)